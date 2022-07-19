The new wing of the Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center is scheduled to open today with a small blessing by the Tanana Chiefs Conference slated for 10 a.m.
The blessing can be viewed via livestream at www.tananachiefs.org/live.
The expansion adds an additional 108,000 square feet to the existing facility as well as adds services such as a surgery center, radiology lab, ophthalmology and audiology clinics, and a hematology/oncology clinic, according to a news release from TCC.
“This project is a huge accomplishment for TCC and our tribes,” TCC Chief and CEO Brian Ridley said in the release. “I am so proud of how far we’ve come in the past several years as we increased our health care capacity.”
Tanana Chiefs Conference is a consortium of 42 tribes in Interior Alaska.