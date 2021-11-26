Using an interactive map, it allows residents to file a road condition report, provide pictures and check on their report to determine the status of the maintenance or repairs.
Almost 40 road reports have been received so far, according to Lanien Livingston, Fairbanks North Star Borough public information officer.
The idea for the web portal had been percolating for awhile, Livingston wrote in an email.
“The need for a centralized mechanism built on modern technology for the public to report problems or issues to the borough has been recognized by the borough’s leadership for several years,” Livingston wrote.
The borough launched the new system using technology it already owned.
Only reports on borough roads are accepted via the Road Service Area Reporting Center. These roads are maintained by neighborhood volunteers who serve as service area commissioners.
Roads, especially dirt roads, in neighborhoods outside of the city limits of Fairbanks and North Pole tend to be maintained by a service area. The borough has over 100 different service areas that oversee roads, fire departments and other societal functions.
After road reports are made, the borough’s Rural Services Division shares them with the relevant service area commissioners, who are responsible for resolving the problem.
Some of the road reports made so far have been resolved while others are still pending, including a washout on Rayburn Drive, encroaching brush on Goldridge Drive and potholes on Mountvista Drive and Suncrest Drive, according to the Road Service Area Reporting Center.
A motorhome was reported blocking a portion of Villanova Drive and that report is marked “received.”
A section of Ridgepointe Drive was reported in “terrible condition” with washboarding. That was resolved on Sept. 14 after a contractor bladed the road. A sinkhole on Larry Lane was repaired six days after the road report.
Sinking pavement on Summit Drive was also resolved, 38 days after the road report, with an asphalt patch on Sept. 19, according to the Road Service Area Reporting Center.