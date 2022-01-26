Three borough leaders are behind a plan to spur developers to construct more housing in the North Pole area by offering tax incentives.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, Assemblywoman Mindy O’Neall and Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson hope developers act fast to take advantage of a property tax break lasting up to 10 years on new large scale multi-family developments to accommodate an influx of military service members coming to Interior Alaska.
If the tax break is approved by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, the borough could grant deferrals or exemptions on new multi-unit developments in an area known as the Military Facility Zone, which includes North Pole, where housing is in high demand due to growth at nearby Eielson Air Force Base.
“This is an effort to get adequate quality homes built in a short amount of time,” said Neall, who is presiding officer of the assembly.
Ordinance 2022-11 gets introduced on Thursday. If approved, developers would apply for the tax beak through the borough assessor’s office. Applications would need to be completed before construction starts. The assessor would make a recommendation to the Borough Assembly, which would decide whether to grant the tax break. The application period would close on Dec. 31, 2023.
Under Ordinance 2022-11, the assessed value of new residential units could be granted a tax exemption or deferral lasting up to 10 years if five or more units are constructed. Four fewer than five units, the exemption or deferral would last two years.
The development would need to be a completely new project finished within two years of being granted the tax break.
Ward warned of a housing “stress point,” or shortage, this summer, particularly in the 99705 zip code, in a speech before the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce earlier this month.
An estimated 220 U.S. Air Force personnel, in connection with the addition of four KC-135 Stratotankers, are set to begin arriving at Eielson Air Force Base in October, and the mayor’s office projects they will need 132 housing units. That’s on top of a much larger wave of personnel who have been arriving in connection with the addition of 54 F-35 fighter jets at the air base.
The first Military Facility Zone in Alaska was designated in the North Pole area in 2018 by then-Gov. Bill Walker. The zone works as an economic development collaboration between military bases and the private sector to provide additional services and drive down costs.
The residential units in the Military Facility Zone that would be eligible for the borough tax break could be sold or leased.
A majority of U.S. Air Force personnel, or 69%, would prefer to rent, according to Brittany Smart, special assistant to Ward.
The tax exemption would be transferrable under certain conditions, according to the ordinance. The person receiving the tax exemption would need to file an annual report.