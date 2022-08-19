The Mary Siah Recreation Center is reopening next month, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough is reducing hours at two other pools, according to an announcement.

Mary Siah, which has been closed all year due to a lack of lifeguards, will be open for business Monday through Friday starting Sept. 12. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

