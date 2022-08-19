The Mary Siah Recreation Center is reopening next month, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough is reducing hours at two other pools, according to an announcement.
Mary Siah, which has been closed all year due to a lack of lifeguards, will be open for business Monday through Friday starting Sept. 12. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The center will resume offering swimming, showers, a hot tub, a weight room and rental space, according to the announcement.
Beginning Monday, Wescott Pool in North Pole will be closed on Mondays.
Starting on Aug. 26, Hamme Pool will stop offering midday hours with new hours announced as 6-8:45 a.m. and 5-8:45 p.m.
A labor shortage caused the borough to close the Mary Siah Recreation Center in January.
The American Lifeguard Association holds that as many as a third of public pools have cut hours or closed due to a nationwide lifeguard shortage.
