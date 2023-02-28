A recently-released study by the nonprofit Alaska Community Action on Toxins highlights cancer-linked “forever chemicals” in popular recreational waterways in Anchorage and Fairbanks.
The study highlights 15 sites where perfluoroalkyl substances and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, have been discovered in extremely high levels.
“Alaska is lagging behind other states that are leading the way in enacting legislation to protect the health of their residents and prevent further harm from exposure to PFAS,” said Pamela Miller, ACAT’s executive director, in a news release.
ACAT based its studies on samples taken in 2021 and 2022 in Fairbanks and Anchorage. The highest PFAS levels came from Anchorage’s Lake Spenard with 952.2 parts per trillion and Lake Hood, which tested for 698.7 parts per trillion.
Both are at least 1,000 times higher than the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2016 health-advisory standard for drinking water. The EPA’s standard stands at 70 parts per trillion, something the EPA seeks to lower even further to either 0.02 or 0.004 parts per trillion.
PFAS chemicals are “forever” since they do not degrade or break down.
In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Airport Lake ranked third in ACAT’s study with 179.4 parts per trillion, followed by Nordale Gravel Pit with 167.7 parts per million. Other Fairbanks-area lakes include Badger Slough, Ballaine Lake, Bathing Beauty Pond, Van Horn Road Gravel Pit, and 30th Avenue Gravel Pit.
The EPA announced its planned update last June, noting “the lower the level of PFOA and PFOS, the lower the risk to public health.”
The ACAT study in part links the high PFAS levels to the use of fire suppression foam used by state, local and federal firefighting agencies. PFAS chemicals are also used in everyday items such as nonstick cookware, clothing and even shampoos.
Not a new problem
PFAS concerns aren’t new to the state. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation lists 469 sites where PFAS contaminates soil and water. Several of the locations are in Fairbanks, North Pole and Moose Creek.
Kimberly Lake in North Pole, one the lakes on DEC’s list, has been closed for fishing for several years now. The lake is near the now-closed Flint Hills petroleum refinery.
According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, rainbow trout from Kimberly Lake had nearly 2,000 times higher PFAS concentration levels than the water itself.
Likewise, ADF&G’s February 2022 advisory limited fishing activities at Polaris, Bear and Moose lakes, Bathing Beauty Pond, Moose Creek and Piledriver Slough to catch-and-release only.
Patrice Lee, a Fairbanks resident and environmental advocate, lamented the loss of fishing activities for her family and others.
“We used to fish in Piledriver Slough,” Lee said in a statement. “We have such wonderful memories of fishing there throughout the summer. It is heartbreaking that we can no longer fish this stream and other lakes in our area because of the PFAS contamination.”
The advisory noted the water bodies were connected to a groundwater PFAS plume associated with Eielson Air Force Base.
The city of Fairbanks took preemptive measure starting in 2015 to address PFAS mitigations after discovering a plume from the Fairbanks Regional Fire Training Center was spreading in the groundwater. Mitigation efforts included capping groundwater wells, 200 monitoring wells and the hook-up of 75 affected properties to city water systems.
To alleviate Eieslon AFB concerns in Moose Creek, the Air Force and Army Corps of Engineers invested $41 million to hook Moose Creek homes to the city of North Pole’s water system.
For more information on ACAT’s study, visit www.akaction.org.
Legislation
ACAT’s study comes at a time when some state lawmakers seek ways to mitigate or address the problems created by PFAS contamination.
“The legislature has the authority and moral imperative to act now in addressing PFAS during this legislative session,” Miller, ACAT’s director, said in a statement.
Alaska Sen. Jesse Kiehl (D-Juneau) introduced a bill Feb. 10 to help address some concerns.
Senate Bill 67 would enforce a statewide ban on the use of fire suppressing foam containing PFAS. Every state and local fire department would be impacted, and his bill anticipates an alternative becoming available in the near future. It also directs DEC to collect and dispose of small amounts of PFAS-based foams in rural villages.
Kiehl’s bill notes exceptions, acknowledging that federal law requires its agencies to use such foams.
Kiehl’s bill goes before the Senate Resources Committee Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Adam Ortega, ACAT’s communications director, called the bill a good start but said it doesn’t broach the greater needs.
ACAT has proposed seven amendments, including creation of enforceable standards for PFAS as a class, provide safe alternative water sources for affected communities, prevent incineration of PFAS waste and require comprehensive monitoring.
“Incineration doesn’t work completely,” Ortega said of disposal. “It adds to the cycle by putting it into the air.”
Kiehl had proposed a different bill in 2022 that would require stricter drinking water standards, but the legislature rejected it.
He added that DEC doesn’t currently enforce PFAS regulations when it comes to water quality. However, he noted the DEC launched a public scoping measure Feb. 10 on its human health criteria for water standards.
The public scoping, which ends March 12, will help determine revisions for rulemaking on water quality.
DEC Commissioner Jason Brune pledged during a Feb. 8 presentation at the Alaska Forum on the Environment to issue stricter drinking water quality standards in the coming months.
Brune, along with environmental officials from five other states, signed a group letter urging the Federal Aviation Administration to stop using PFAS-containing foams at airports.
For more information on the public scoping or to comment, visit bit.ly/3xUT7Xl.