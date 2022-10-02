Anchorage Wind Power

In this photo taken Oct. 2, 2014, wind turbines slowly spin on Fire Island in Cook Inlet just off shore from Anchorage, Alaska. Plans to add turbines to the Fire Island Wind project were suspended this month when the project ran into a hitch: No one wants to buy the power. 

 Bob Hallinen photo

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the creation of a new energy innovation office Friday with the primary purpose to centralize policy developments with regard to the state’s various energy projects and ambitions.

“We have tremendous energy opportunities in the state of Alaska,” Dunleavy said at a news conference. “This office will coordinate the pursuit of energy that is sustainable, dependable and affordable.”

