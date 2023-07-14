The Alaska Permanent Fund could run out of its spendable portion of money within three or four years, if market trends and inflation rates continue as they are, according to a report provided to the fund’s board of trustees on Wednesday.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation CEO Deven Mitchell the results based on a limited modeling of the fund over the next four years.

