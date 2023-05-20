Virginia Farmier, the executive director of the Helen E. Snedden Foundation, has taken the helm as publisher of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
She replaces Richard Harris, who led the daily publication since February 2018. The change in leadership, effective immediately, was announced to staff during a Friday meeting.
Farmier is a 50-year resident of Fairbanks, active in the Fairbanks Tennis Association Foundation, the Alaska Goldpanners, Northland Youth Choir and the Snedden Chair of Journalism at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She recently completed the first annual City of Fairbanks Academy. Farmier also is a certified public accountant and owner of True North Business Services.
“I’m looking forward to building a closer connection between the newspaper and our community,” Farmier said. “I’m fortunate to inherit a hard working and dedicated staff at the paper.”
The Helen E. Snedden Foundation was established in 2012 following the death of Helen Snedden. She and her husband, Charles W. Snedden, owned the News-Miner for more than 40 years. Charles Snedden died in 1989, and his heirs sold the newspaper in 1992. The foundation purchased the News-Miner in 2016.
The Helen E. Snedden Foundation is one of two nonprofit foundations established following the death of Helen Snedden. The other is the Snedden Family Foundation.
