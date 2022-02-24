Michelle Spillane is joining the staff of North Pole High School next year in the role of principal.
Spillane graduated from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District in 1992, received Alaska teaching certificates in English and history, a master’s in education at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and a master’s in educational leadership from University of Alaska Southeast, according a district release announcing the position. She joined the district in 2003 as an intern at Tanana Middle School. After owning Young Learners Preschool for eight years while raising two small children, Spillane returned to teach at Tanana Middle and Ryan Middle school, the release stated. She moved to North Pole High School as an assistant principal in 2020, taking the interim principal position in December 2021.
“Michelle has been a pivotal leader during this past year with NPH,” Karen Melin, chief school administrator, said. “I welcome Michelle to her new leadership position and look forward to her continued success in our school district.”