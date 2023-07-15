Sixteen days worth of paint, sweat and tears turned into a mural masterpiece by renowned artist Vladimir Zhikhartsev that now adorns the wall of Big Ray’s between Second and Third avenues in downtown Fairbanks.
Zhikhartsev, a well-respected artist known for his watercolor paintings, was commissioned by Big Ray’s co-owners Monty Rostad and his daughter Jessica Rostad to create paint the 22-foot by 52-foot mural.
“We at Big Ray’s have been wanting to create something that would bring both locals and tourists to downtown Fairbanks and wanted something that really represented the city,” Jessica Rostad said. “It was also a way for us to give back to the downtown community that we’ve been part of for 70 years.”
Big Ray’s had a small bash to celebrate the mural’s completion on Friday, complete with a cake bearing the mural’s likeliness and opportunities for photo ops in front of the large artwork.
She said the design came from a desire to select elements that reflect Fairbanks and the Interior.
“It has the northern lights and the midnight sun, with Denali in the background and you can see the Chena River,” Rostad said. “And then you have fireweed.”
The mural includes a blend of winter and summer landscapes, with a treed hillside reflected in the Chena River.
Rostad said so far the reception to the mural “has been better than we could have hoped for,” with people stopping to take their photograph in front of the painting.
Zhikhartsev , a 25-year Fairbanks resident, used computer-imposed images to help with the design, along with the brick wall’s pattern with at least five layers of spray paint. He utilized a mobile vertical lift provided by Airport Equipment Rentals to assist with elements such as the aurora borealis.
“It was a challenging experience because of the size of the wall,” Zhikhartsev said. “The air brush technique was also challenging as well because you have to use several colors to get the right one.”
Zhikhartsev creates most of his work on smaller canvas than the Big Ray’s wall, but he has done one mural before in Russia.
“That was just a five-story building,” Zhikhartsev said.
Zhikhartsev said he appreciated the Big Ray’s team for commissioning him to produce the mural and to Sherwin-Williams Paint Store
Zhikhartsev said he drew inspiration from his work with water colors, noting “it’s only changing different mediums.”
“It’s always helpful to have new mediums,” Zhikhartsev said. “It’s about four to five to six layers of color, sometimes more.”
The mural joins other large-scale artwork in the downtown core, something that Fairbanks Downtown Association Executive Director David van den Berg appreciates.
“This joins some of the other murals and artwork downtown that the residents and tourists enjoy,” van den Berg said. “I think it gives us a sense of place as do the many other public art pieces downtown.
