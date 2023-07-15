Mural at Big Ray's

Big Ray’s co-owners Jessica Rostad, left, and her father Monty Rostad, right, along with Fairbanks artist Vladimir Zhikhartsev, talk Friday about the wall-sized mural that Zhikhartsev painted over a 16-day period. The mural adorns the Big Ray’s wall between Second and Third avenues in downtown Fairbanks.

Sixteen days worth of paint, sweat and tears turned into a mural masterpiece by renowned artist Vladimir Zhikhartsev that now adorns the wall of Big Ray’s between Second and Third avenues in downtown Fairbanks.

Zhikhartsev, a well-respected artist known for his watercolor paintings, was commissioned by Big Ray’s co-owners Monty Rostad and his daughter Jessica Rostad to create paint the 22-foot by 52-foot mural.

