Editor’s note: This story includes mention of suicide. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or other mental health issues, you are not alone. Contact the suicide hotline at 988.
Families, teens and children experiencing mental crises in the Fairbanks North Star Borough have a new resource in Alaska Behavioral Health’s Mobile Outreach for Children and Families program.
The new program features a family-oriented approach that aims to find solutions that do not result in hospitalization or detention and focuses on keeping children in their homes, Timothy Ledna, team lead for Mobile Outreach said.
When a parent or caregiver calls, a mental health clinician will assess the situation to determine if the Mobile Outreach should respond, Ledna said. A clinician and/or peer support specialist will then respond to the location of the crisis to stabilize the person in distress. Next, they create a follow up plan and refer the family to additional mental health resources. Mobile Outreach also follows up with the family within 48 hours of the call.
According to the Alaska Mental Health Trust, most residents rely on police, EMS and hospitals to respond to mental health crises. The new program hopes to alleviate some of that responsibility.
Mobile Outreach has answered about a dozen calls since it started in May 2023, Ledna said. None of the calls so far have resulted in hospitalization or detention.
The program also aims to empower families in dealing with mental health crises by teaching coping skills, resilience and overall safety to prevent the need for further assistance.
About 1 in 5 high school students reported attempting suicide and 1 in 4 considered suicide, according to YRBS. Over 38% reported feeling sad or hopeless for two weeks or longer.
Suicide is the seventh leading cause of death in Alaska.
The Mobile Outreach team answers calls directly and responds to the location where the crisis occurs. They can be contacted at 907-371-1359 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The team responds to anywhere in the borough.
Families in crisis can also walk in to the Aspen Clinic for Children and Family, located at 926 Aspen Street, to receive assistance.
Alaska Behavioral Health also operates the Mobile Crisis Team. They are available 24/7 for anyone in the borough and can be reached by calling 911 or 988.
