A New Jersey man died after collapsing during a summit attempt of Denali Mountain Friday evening, according to a Denali National Park and Preserve news release.
According to the release, 48-year-old Fernando Birman of Stockton, New Jersey, collapsed at 19,700 feet. His mountain guides immediately initiated CPR, but Birman never regained a pulse and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The National Park Service states the cause of death is unknown “but consistent with sudden cardiac arrest.” Birman’s guides assisted in the recovery of his body made from the 19,500-foot plateau known as the Football Field using a short-haul basket. The remains have been transferred to the state of Alaska medical examiner.