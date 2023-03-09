The Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area Commission is recommending a basic prevention awareness and education model as its level of service.
The recommendations, which go to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, came Monday during the commission’s second meeting, held at the Noel Wien Library, where Jim Williams, the borough chief of staff, said about 35 residents and property owners attended.
“A number of citizens expressed their views to the commission about how service should and shouldn’t be established in the area,” Williams said. “A lot of them were concerned about the cost and what the impact would be on their property taxes.”
The newly-formed service area covers Chena Hot Springs Road between Mile 12 and Mile 28.
Williams added he and Luke Butcher, the borough’s emergency services director, fielded some questions about levels of service and associated costs.
“The commission seemed to gravitate more toward a service model of prevention and education, while saving small amounts in a fund balance for expanding in the future,” Williams said.
A budget and property tax mill rate will be decided at a later time following community input. The Assembly ultimately approves any mill rate.
Williams said the model could involve a contractor conducting home inspections to help identify and remedy fire safety issues and provide homes and businesses with smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers. He added the borough could utilize grants or partnerships with the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Management to improve defensible spaces around homes to lower brush and structure fires.
A budget will be decided at a later time following community input.
Voters approved the formation of the fire service area following a Nov. 15 special election, which has drawn controversy over the uncertainty of property tax increases, alleged misinformation by the borough mayor’s office and borough staff, and attempts to establish a follow-up election asking voters if they wish to abolish it. The Assembly confirmed the appointment of six commissioners in January.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward noted the borough must move forward with setting up the fire service area, which is tasked with developing a budget, a recommended mill rate for its boundaries and some type of service.
Williams said it’s nearly impossible to model intentional fires, such as what happened with the destruction of several homes and community buildings during the 2021 string of arsons committee by Jamison Gallion.
“What we do know, based on the statistical data of the area, is about how many incidents will happen in the service area every year,” Williams said. “From the prevention standpoint, if we could drop the needle on that a little bit, it could add some value.”
Williams estimated a range of between nine and 17 fire incidents a year, the bulk of them wildland or brush fires. About three to five would be structure-related.
“Over time as the [service area] builds up assets and capability, maybe they can build up into a response program they can afford,” Williams said.
The first two meetings have been held at the Noel Wien Library, as will the upcoming one on March 13. Williams said the commission will hold future meetings in the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers area.
A lawsuit filed by Two Rivers Don McKee contesting the Nov. 15 election’s validity was dismissed Monday, according to court documents.
McKee had filed the lawsuit in late December, citing several reasons arguing why it wasn’t valid. He claimed that both borough staff and officials from the nonprofit Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Association provided misinformation on the type of service and that not all property owners were allowed to vote.
McKee was among those who spoke at Monday’s commission meeting, noting a fire department was too costly for such a small area and would be inefficient.
“We have less than a thousand people paying taxes in this service area,” McKee said. “There’s an average of less than two home fires a year in our area and national statistics show fire departments save only two in 100 homes.”
Ward said the borough expected the outcome from the onset of the lawsuit.
“We typically don’t run elections that aren’t certified and done properly,” Ward said. “It was our expectation that the judge would rule in our favor.”
McKee launched a petition to hold an election calling for the fire service area to be abolished. He has 350 of the just over 500 property owner signatures required. Borough code stipulates only property owners can sign the petition; however, only residents within the service area can vote in any election.
Ward said the Borough Clerk’s office must first validate the petition’s signatures. The Assembly must then approve a measure to set up the election.
“It would be tight between now and July 1 in order to get an ordinance introduced and an election set up,” Ward said.
Williams added any move to disband a service area should be done by early June so the borough can adjust its property tax bill process.
“Tax bills don’t just show up on July 1, there is a lead-up to that,” Williams said. “Once we launch the data for that, it’s kind of hard to turn off.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.