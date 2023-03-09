Two Rivers Volunteer Fire Department logo

 Two Rivers Volunteer Fire Department

The Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area Commission is recommending a basic prevention awareness and education model as its level of service.

The recommendations, which go to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, came Monday during the commission’s second meeting, held at the Noel Wien Library, where Jim Williams, the borough chief of staff, said about 35 residents and property owners attended.

