For 25 years the Fairbanks Veterans Center occupied a space in the Nerland Building on Fourth Avenue in downtown Fairbanks, with limited spaces to facilitate services.
On Friday, the center cut the ribbon on its new location at 751 Old Richardson Highway, near the Alaska Club. Freshly coated walls decorated with inspiring images communicated a bright atmosphere and positive energy.
“It feels real good,” said Heidi Mattson, the center’s director and one of its therapists. “It feels like a safer environment and it’s a lot more space.”
She noted the previous location had issues with crime and limited resources for the Interior Alaska veteran community.
During the ceremony, representatives for Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan provided congratulations and commemorations for the new location.
Greg Bringhurst, Sullivan’s Fairbanks regional director, relayed words from the senator on the Vet Center’s new location.
“It is vital that Alaskans have access to best responsible care and this expansion to the Fairbanks Vet Center is crucial to that mission,” Sullivan stated in prepared remarks. “I am consistently reminded we live in a state full of heroes and that has the highest percentage of veterans per capita in the nation.”
Scott Drew, the associate district director for administration for Pacific District 5 based in Reno, said while it took around 10 years to secure a new location for the Fairbanks Vets Center, the past two years have been a whirlwind of activity.
Drew said planning started in 2021 when the center’s staff and volunteers “drafted up a great war plan.”
He noted that Mattson and volunteer Armando Martinez “discussed, decided and at times debated on planning what this would be look like.”
“They did a great job,” Drew said. The center began moving in June of this year and completed in the first week of July.
Brad Bunnell, the Vet Center outreach coordinator, launched into setting up the center’s artwork and decorations.
Drew said his veterans center in Reno underwent its own move from downtown Reno to the east side of town 13 years ago.
“I remember how impactful it was for veterans who received care there to be in a bright therapeutic space,” Drew said. “I fully believe this move will be the same for the veterans and staff of Fairbanks and years from now will still be reflecting on how impactful this new space has been.”
Benno Cleveland with Alaska Native Veterans Association stressed the importance the Fairbanks Vets Center plays in veterans’ lives.
A U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, Cleveland noted that Fairbanks lacked any resources for veterans after he was discharged from service in 1970.
“For those of us who returned to Fairbanks, there was no VA office and you had to get ahold of the Veterans Administration by mail or phone,” Cleveland said.
Suffering from the trauma of the Vietnam War, Cleveland said he spent 18 years in a downward spiral, including substance and alcohol abuse, divorce and depression.
The center features several rooms and large spaces for individual and group therapy, to host events and networking opportunities.
Cleveland said he entered in treatment in 1988, and from there connected with services of a Vietnam Veterans Center directed by fellow veteran John Swan. He also received support from Alaska Native traditional practices.
“The thing I realize is that if those centers had been there when I got out of Vietnam, who knows where I would have ended up and opportunities I would have had,” he said. “This vet center is helping veterans not only in our community but is also reaching out to veterans serving our nation today.”
Mattson, the vet center director, noted the new location will enhance the services it offers.
“Our meat and potato services are individual therapy and some group therapy,” Mattson said.
Counseling services include Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, military sexual assault trauma, those who suffered from motor vehicle accidents, grief and bereavement, military transition to civilian life, among other topics.
The Fairbanks Vet Center also provides referral services for substance abuse care, suicide prevention and veteran connections.
“We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture,” Mattson said.
The center also provides cold weather gear and food for homeless and low-income veterans in need of supplies.
The Fairbanks Vet Center’s new location is at 751 Old Richardson Highway, Suite 127. It is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.