A new three-year contract between the City of Fairbanks and Public Safety Employees Association gets a first introduction tonight.
The agreement means an overall pay bump for the city’s police officers and dispatchers and bumps up the starting wage for new hires.
“The top priority of both the administration’s negotiating team and the union’s negotiating team was to make FPD more competitive and encourage retention of qualified officers,” Communications Director Teal Soden said by email. “This had to be accomplished while remaining inside of the financial guidelines set by the City Council.”
A component of the contract changes the pay schedule’s step rate.
“In order to make FPD more competitive, the pay scale was increased and the starting wage was raised to be more competitive with other Alaskan agencies,” Soden said. “Both sides worked incredibly hard on this to complete it in a very timely manner.”
The agreement provides an annual 2% increase for dispatchers and officers in the department’s pay schedule between years two and 20, according to a fiscal note. The flat 2%, according to the note, saves the city $16,000.
Double time pay is replaced with an overtime rate “and .5 hours of compensation time per hour.”
The contract adds 5% special pay for up to six field training officers for all hours, an additional 1% special pay increase for police captain and 2% for deputy police chief.
The contract also caps the amount of accrued leave time at 600 hours. Soden said the change falls in line with union contracts.
“There were not sweeping changes to working rules in the contract, but there was some clarifying language added in,” Soden said.
Overall, the new contract means a $1.25 million increase for the city over three years.
The last contract was approved in 2019, itself preceded by a controversial agreement approved in 2014 but later reconsidered. That decision led to a lawsuit landing in the Alaska Supreme Court, which the union lost.
The negotiations for the proposed new contract were easier, according to Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee.
“In my 17 years working for the City, this has been one of the smoothest contract negotiation processes that I can recall and I’m really pleased at how well the administration and union worked together on this,” Dupee said in an email.
The contract will be introduced by ordinance at tonight’s council meeting; if approved by the council, it advances to a public hearing at the next regularly scheduled council meeting.