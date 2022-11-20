Tuesday saw a complete changing of the guard as new members took their seats on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Climate Action Committee. Along with the new committee members came a postponement in recommending the climate action plan to the assembly.
The Borough Assembly hired Fairbanks firm RESPEC to facilitate the draft climate action and adaption plan “to protect the health, safety, and well-being of borough residents through mitigation and preparation efforts.” The draft plan proposes changes to borough operations, including facilities, policies and practices.
New committee
All five committee seats had new appointments, including Aaron Gibson as chair, Assemblymember Barbara Haney as the assembly representative, and Fred Vreeman, Vivian Stiver, Kevin McKinley and Harmony Tomaszewski as public members.
New Assembly Presiding Officer Aaron Lojewski appointed the members last weekend after dismissing the previous committee members. Lojewski told the News-Miner Wednesday that he appreciates the work and effort the previous committee had done.
“The old climate action committee produced a list of really great things. They were dedicated and put in a lot of effort and made a great document,” Lojewski said. He added there are other components in the plan that “are out of touch and out of step with the borough.”
“There was a chance that if the current list went to the assembly, it would either be heavily amended or voted down,” he said. “I’m expecting a climate action plan that will have a reasonable chance of being adopted in the next year that matches the priorities of the community.”
Plan update
RESPEC team members Natalie Lyon and Jennifer Garron provided updates to changes to the draft plan’s action strategies, evaluation framework and a Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal chapter, or PESTL. A PESTL identifies and evaluates supportive factors for climate-related actions and issues.
The borough commissioned a climate action plan in 2019, rescinded the original resolution governing it in 2021 and formed a new committee with a $79,700 budget.
Lyon said the borough and RESPEC conducted three public stakeholder meetings, 10 committee meetings, sent out email blasts and solicited an online survey that received 246 comments. On top of that, they utilized radio, television and newspaper spots.
The draft climate action plan builds upon earlier efforts from 2007 to study and assess climate change in the borough and to set goals and priorities.
Former committee members testified during public comments Tuesday, asking the new members not to dismiss work complied by RESPEC and to offer assistance going forward. One of those testifying included Terry Chapin, a University of Alaska Fairbanks professor emeritus and internationally recognized ecologist.
“RESPEC has done an excellent job of sorting through the material and summarizing the plan,” Chapin said.
Many of the recommendations in the action plan include hiring a grant writer to pursue federal and state funding, tracking greenhouse emissions for existing and new borough buildings, and efforts to reduce energy costs, educate the public on best practices about air quality, wildfire risks and invasive species. Others include bolstering emergency services to respond to wildfires, flooding and melting permafrost.
Committee concerns
Committee members voiced concern on a range of issues, from what some called a lack of overall community engagement to a lack of supporting data and overreaching policies.
Many committee members noted they only had a limited or no time to become familiar with the draft climate action plan.
Vreeman said he saw a lack of coordination with the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole and at times noted a lack of supporting materials to “well-accepted science” related to climate change.
“I’ve read throughout the plan that science says this is going to happen, but what I didn’t see in the plan was references to a lot of those materials,” Vreeman said. “Just waving your hands and saying this is an accepted item really doesn’t give specific enough actions to our area.”
Resident Roger Kaye said “a plethora of evidence” exists “but the problem is the rampant denial in this state and in the [FNSB] assembly in the past.”
The action plan chapter includes footnote references to some outside studies or journal articles.
Stiver’s concerns included provisions about reducing sprawl by modifying how the borough sells land, noting many come to Alaska to live farther from urban areas.
“It conflicts with how people expect to live and with buying borough property,” Stiver said. “What do we do if people choose a lifestyle that might not fit the plan?”
Chapin said a person’s lifestyle remains a personal choice, adding the borough can efficiently develop land while maintaining a rural mindset.
“It’s developing guidelines that borough staff can figure out how to implement based on their own expertise,” Chapin said.
Haney was more blunt about her views.
“I value home ownership and privacy, that’s one of the reasons that motived me to be on this committee,” Haney said. “When I hear about compact development, I hear favoring multi-family structures over single-family homes and urbanization, and that agricultural use is in conflict with compactness.
Chapin said he views compact areas as “nodes of development at some distance from downtown Fairbanks” that could still benefit from transportation and access.
Haney also called outreach insufficient, adding that during her campaign she heard people say they were unaware of it and that several people lack internet access.
Lyon, with REPSEC, said the budget could not cover a mass mailing such as postcards.
“I’m kind of surprised that this sort of avenue wasn’t used to engage the community better,” Haney said. “I’m disappointed about the lack of engagement from the community.”
Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall, a former committee member who has a non-voting voice on the panel, had concerns of her own about the direction the new committee would go.
“I’m very concerned that the homework was not considered,” O’Neall said. “We did this with great consideration of the powers the borough has and did not suggest actions that would violate individual rights.”
Next steps
Like Lojewski, the new members did acknowledge that different degrees have good merits.
Gibson, the committee chair, thanked Lyon and her team for a “well thought out piece.” He also thanked the former committee members, asking them to contact him.
“I think with the concerns that there are new committee members and changes, I would like everyone to keep an open mind that new perspectives are always nice to have as well,” Gibson said. “I think everyone here — whether a former committee member or current one — only has the best intentions for borough residents and moving the borough forward in a responsible manner.”
Gibson told the News-Miner following that “there is a good plan here the new committee can work through.”
“I think we can deliver something that will be good for the borough,” Gibson said. “I think we’re going to focus on things that impact borough operations and things that its general powers can address.”
Chapin, a former committee member and UAF emeritus professor, remains optimistic.
“I think there’s enough common perspectives between the contractor, previous committee and new committee,” Chapin said. “I think it’s possible to come together with a plan for all the groups mentioned.”
He said he did not expect an email dismissing him from the committee, but his larger concern remains that the collaborative process continues to produce a solid document.
For more information on the draft action plan, visit bit.ly/3tKL5y3.