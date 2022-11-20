Tuesday saw a complete changing of the guard as new members took their seats on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Climate Action Committee. Along with the new committee members came a postponement in recommending the climate action plan to the assembly.

The Borough Assembly hired Fairbanks firm RESPEC to facilitate the draft climate action and adaption plan “to protect the health, safety, and well-being of borough residents through mitigation and preparation efforts.” The draft plan proposes changes to borough operations, including facilities, policies and practices.

