The state of Alaska is rolling out a new format for both the primary and the general elections this year, and the League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley is working to help prepare voters.
Their latest endeavor is a free public lecture starting at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Noel Wien Public Library, 1215 Cowles St.
The talk, featuring Jeremy Johnson, region III director for the Alaska Division of Elections, is expected to last about an hour and includes a question and answer period. Johnson will present information on how things will work with the 2022 state elections.
Probably the biggest change is that the general election will have ranked choice voting, but the primary elections will be different too after the voters changed Alaska’s voting system in a statewide ballot measure in 2020.
“Since it’s new to all of us, we all need to learn so that we are comfortable when we go to the polls,” said Sue Sherif, president of the League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley.
In August, the nonpartisan group hosted a mock election at the Tanana Valley State Fair showing how ranked choice voting works. Members have been presenting elections information to local clubs and groups upon request. They have the capacity to make virtual presentations. The league is accepting solicitations at 907-750-4762.
“We’ve been encouraged to do these voter education activities by our local elections office,” Sherif said. “They have a small staff and they can’t get out in the community as much as they’d like to.”
The fun for voters starts in June with a special congressional election for who will replace the late Congressman Don Young. The special primary is being conducted by mail, which is unusual for a state election.
The new format for primary elections is known as an open primary and what that means is that instead of choosing a ballot based on party affiliation, voters will all get the same ballot and will vote for one candidate among all of the hopefuls for each race. The top four vote getters in each race move forward to the general election.
So in the case of the special congressional election, the top four candidates from the June mail-in election will move forward to the general election.
At general elections, voters will rank the four hopefuls for each race. If a candidate wins more than 50% in the first round of voting, he or she will be the winner. If no one wins 50%, the candidate with the fewest first choices is eliminated and voters who ranked that candidate first would have their second choice counted. The process continues like that until a candidate wins a majority.
The state primary election is on Aug. 16. The general election is on Nov. 8.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Libraries and the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner are additional sponsors of the public lecture.