A Fairbanks jury convicted a Nenana mother and daughter Friday of financially defrauding their elderly neighbor in a real estate deal.
Vickie Moyle, 64, and Annie Williams, 46, were found guilty on one felony count of scheming to defraud more than $10,000 and one felony count of theft involving more than $25,000 from their neighbor, Mae Jensen.
In 2019, Mae Jensen, 74 at the time, told her friend Vickie Moyle that she wanted to move into Meda Lord, a senior center, and sell her home. Moyle and Williams inquired at the Nenana city clerk’s office in May 2019 and learned that $64,000 in back taxes were owed on Jensen’s home.
The defendants understood that the back taxes could not be collected by the city due to a six-year statute of limitations and senior tax exemption, but Jensen was not aware that this was the case. Jensen’s home was valued at $71,000.
Moyle and Williams came to an agreement with Jensen in which they would pay her about $6,500 over a year for her home minus the taxes owed. Williams took Jensen to sign a quick claim deed on Sept. 9, 2019, and took ownership of the house.
Law enforcement and Nenana residents testified for the state. Mae Jensen testified that she was still confused about the agreement that she signed with Moyle and Williams.
Hannah Filardi, a former clerk for the city of Nenana, testified that Williams wanted to know how much Jensen owed on her home and later advised the clerk that taxes on Jensen’s property could not be collected due to the statute of limitations and senior tax exemption.
Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagen told jurors that Moyle and Williams had inquired about the status of Jensen’s taxes and clarified that, if they took ownership of the house, nothing would be owed.
Andrea Jacobson, a financial crimes investigator for the Alaska State Troopers, told jurors about the conversations she had with Moyle, Williams and Verhagen through her investigation. She testified that she found it unusual that Moyle and Williams would sign a contract without knowing how much they’re going to pay on the house, and that she came to the conclusion that Moyle and Williams were aware that no taxes were owed on the house before signing the deed.
The defendants did not testify.
Prosecutor Tylor Schmitt maintained Jensen did not know what she was signing and that Moyle and Williams used their trust with Jensen to steal her home.
Vickie Moyle’s attorney, Amy Welch, argued that the city of Nenana was still confused on whether they were able to collect back taxes from Nenana residents.
Annie Williams’ attorney, Kenneth Covell, challenged that the city never issued a zero-balance property tax statement, so it was not clear whether or not the city could collect those taxes.
The sentencing hearing will be held on April 17, 2023.
