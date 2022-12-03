In court
Comstock

A Fairbanks jury convicted a Nenana mother and daughter Friday of financially defrauding their elderly neighbor in a real estate deal.

Vickie Moyle, 64, and Annie Williams, 46, were found guilty on one felony count of scheming to defraud more than $10,000 and one felony count of theft involving more than $25,000 from their neighbor, Mae Jensen.

