Nenana held a community march and candlelight vigil on Friday to remember and honor missing and murdered Indigenous people.
More than 80 people wearing special T-shirts with a red handprint joined in the evening event and vowed the missing and murdered people will not be forgotten. Marchers included local leaders, law enforcement, elders, youth, families and many more.
They carried signs, including a large banner that said, “You Are NOT Forgotten.”
At the vigil, Marilyn Duggar shared prayers for the missing and murdered, their families and law enforcement officers continuing these investigations. A traditional Athabascan singing and dancing ceremony provided cultural healing as well.
“Healing and connection occurred,” said Brianna Ketzler, who helped organize the event through Railbelt Mental Health & Addiction and Nenana Native Association. “We need to keep this conversation at the forefront of everyones’ mind and continue to say the names of our people who are missing and murdered.”
Everyone coming together served to uplift the community during a time of grieving, she said.
Friday was National Missing or Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Day.
