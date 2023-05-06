U.S. Department of Energy

Nenana City School District received a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy that it intends to use to bolster its school buildings’ energy efficiency, according to Superintendent Patrick Manning.

“It’s a way for us to just be more mindful and save on our energy costs,” Manning said Friday.

