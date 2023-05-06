Nenana City School District received a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy that it intends to use to bolster its school buildings’ energy efficiency, according to Superintendent Patrick Manning.
“It’s a way for us to just be more mindful and save on our energy costs,” Manning said Friday.
The Department of Energy announced the grant Friday, saying that 25 school districts have received a total of $4.5 million. Nenana was the only school district selected in Alaska.
According to the DOE news release, the grant comes from Energy Champions Leading the Advancement of Sustainable Schools Prize (or CLASS Prize). The grant is a competitive award that promotes energy management in school districts. The Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act serves as the overall funding source, said Sarah Zaleski with the DOE’s Office of State and Community Energy Programs. About $500 million was set aside for energy projects in schools.
“We know that public schools are our second largest public infrastructure investment, and energy is the second largest expense for schools after salaries,” Zaleski said. “It was a really critical space we wanted to work in.”
Zaleski said Nenana and other school districts will use the funding to develop projects and train three district administrators or their designees. Zaleski said the Energy CLASS prize was designed to provide additional funding for district employees to develop the project.
“School districts are under immense pressure these days and lack staff capacity for certain things,” Zaleski said.
The contest places a strong emphasis on rural school energy efficiency.
“We were really pleased to see a lot of participation from rural schools and are happy to have Nenana as part of it,” Zaleski said. “We’ve also heard it can be really hard to find local expertise, so that is why we are glad to provide virtual training.”
The three “energy champions” will attend up to 160 hours of training, mostly remote, and develop a plan for future building upgrades. Teams that demonstrate exceptional results will be eligible for an additional $50,000 in 2024.
Manning, Nenana City Schools grant coordinator Stephen Calkin, and operations manager Chris Robinson or their designees will participate in the training.
Manning said the district intends to look at upgrades for the district’s buildings based on energy audits, including digital thermostat and controls, LED lights, boiler and weatherization improvements.
“We have a requirement to report to the state every year, and it can be very labor intensive because we have outdated systems,” Manning said.
Like other school districts in Alaska, Manning noted a lack of major maintenance and capital project investments over the past several years.
“We haven’t had a major maintenance project for years and don’t have the resources to do it on our own,” Manning said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to make those upgrades so our people can focus on things like preventative maintenance and taking care of things we have.”
Zaleski, with DOE, said Nenana stood out as one the top selections.
“They stood out on their commitment to improve their schools with direct tie-ins to student health and achievement, reducing utility spending and improving valuable resources to the community so they can focus more on their core mission to education,” Zaleski said.
