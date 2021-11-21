One hundred years ago, Nenana was booming.
The newly incorporated city listed 806 residents, just 350 fewer than Fairbanks. It boasted seven hotels, three restaurants, 16 stores and services from watchmaking to sheet metal, violin lessons and spectacles.
Last week, local residents celebrated that centennial, honoring the town’s history and everything that has happened to make it what it is today — “a good place to camp between two rivers.”
Nenana has always been a gathering place for people from Tanana, Minto, Wood River, Kantishna and other remote communities. It is a strategic location for good fishing and good hunting, where the Tanana and Nenana rivers meet.
“I always thought of Nenana kind of like New York,” tribal elder Victor Lord said. “A big melting pot of Alaska. We all get along good together.”
Nenana Mayor Joshua Verhagan came to Nenana when he was 1 year old.
“People here are so welcoming,” he said. “That’s what I was blessed to be born into. To me, this is really just a big Nenana reunion.”
The celebration, at the James Coghill Civic Center, featured slideshows, historic displays, Native dancing, historic photos and scrapbooks, and lots of visiting with friends and neighbors. Everyone who attended dined on food primarily grown and raised in Nenana. That included Nenana-raised beef, and Nenana-grown potatoes, pickles, beets, artichokes and honey from local beehives.
Longtime resident Annette MacDonald gave a glimpse of what life was like in Nenana in 1921 when meals cost 75 cents and oranges were $1 per dozen.
The mayor’s historical presentation included photos and video of Nenana through the years. He even had a photo of Balto, the famous sled dog from the 1925 Nome Serum Run, standing in harness in downtown Nenana. Willard “Wild Bill” Shannon was the first musher to leave Nenana, with a nine-dog team carrying fur-wrapped diptheria serum. He drove that team to Tolovana and arrived at a temperature of 62 below zero.
The sternwheeler SS Nenana, now resting at Pioneer Park, was built on the banks of Nenana and then ran up and down Interior rivers for about 20 years.
Another highlight included the completion of the Tanana River Railroad Bridge — the final train link between Fairbanks and Seward. On July 15, 1923, President Warren G. Harding drove a golden spike, with silver hammer, at the northeast end of the bridge.
Nenana also suffered its share of tragedies over the years, both flood and fire.
“There has been quite a history in this community,” the mayor said. “Floods and fire, booms and busts. One of the things I always loved about Nenana, we really come together when that happens.”
In the early 1900s, the federal government proposed providing reservations for Alaska Natives. Nenana’s Chief Thomas declined.
“What Chief Thomas said was we don’t want to live separated, we want to be together, to work together,” Verhagan said. “Today, the community of Nenana is 41% Athabascan, Native American.”
The community comes together during times of trouble and times of celebration. The Coghill family started a special Fourth of July celebration in 1917, which continues today, with the longstanding motto “Everybody gets a quarter.”
Marilyn Coghill Duggar emcees that traditional event.
She also emceed the Nenana Bingo Game at the centennial celebration, providing a running commentary on every historical clue, from traditional events like Dancing in the Street and River Daze to well known organizations like Tortella Council on Aging and Wellness in Nenana.
The celebration also provided an opportunity to create a time capsule, in an old, huge, heavy safe. Polaroid photographs of people taken that night were added to the capsule, along with current copies of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, and other personal items from local residents.
“We’ll crack it open in 25 years and maybe add to it,” the mayor said.