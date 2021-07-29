The Nenana Municipal Airport is the new pop-in spot for pilots in the Interior.
The Fairbanks Experimental Aircraft Association held its first 2021 Chapter Fly-In at the Nenana Municipal Airport last month.
“In total, we had nine airplanes, (four of which were experimental and three of those were built by our own members),” according to the July chapter newsletter. “Twenty-two people flew in, and about 12 drove in. Then the town of Nenana came out.”
This city airport, just about 50 miles south of Fairbanks, includes a paved 4,600 foot runway, a ski strip and a float pond. Avgas and Jet A fuel are available for sale.
The city is marketing a building adjacent to the runway as the perfect venue for painting airplanes.
“We have a city-run airport, unlike most in the state, which are run by DOT,” said Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagan. “Only about eight are city run.
“This means we have to come up with our own funding and generate enough revenue to pay for maintaining it.”
Expenses include snow plowing, runway lights, painting, asphalt repair and never-ending brush cutting.
“We have a very nice, big paved runway and sell fuel here, but it’s really underutilized for being such a nice airport,” the mayor said. “We are looking for more ways to attract business into our airport to increase revenue for the airport, as well as bringing more business opportunities into the community.”
The airport even has an airport manager — Jaret Laurence. He’s a pilot himself. Laurence created a Pilot’s Lounge that aviators can use when they get stuck in bad weather or while waiting to meet someone. It’s a place where travelers can stretch their legs, enjoy a bathroom break and a cup of coffee, maybe check on email.
“We got a 16- by 36-foot building that the city owned, moved over there and are in the process of renovating it as funds allow,” Verhagan said.
The airport now offers use of a courtesy van, if pilots want to drive into nearby town for lunch or to meet anyone.
“We had a good running van donated to us,” the mayor said. “We have it licensed, registered and insured. It’s been available now for over a month.”
Fairbanks pilot Nick Adkins is one pilot who is becoming a regular visitor.
“We have flown in there a couple times,” Adkins said. Once, he and his son drove into town for a burger.
Another time, they were there for breakfast.
When both mayor and airport manager enjoyed a recent behind-the-scenes tour of Fairbanks International Airport, they came up with another niche they might be able to fill.
“We learned that there are only one or two places in the Anchorage area that paint planes, and that there are none in Fairbanks/Interior or the rest of the state,” Verhagan said. “We also learned that there’s a big need for this service and that some plane owners will fly out of state to Arizona or Texas or somewhere far away in order to get the paint job they need.”
Anchorage is apparently regularly overbooked.
Finding an affordable and suitable building for this use, adjacent to a runway in Fairbanks, could be challenging for a start-up business.
Nenana Municipal Airport has the answer.
“We have a building that’s about 40 by 60, that is at least 14 feet tall and could be converted into a shop for painting planes, that is on the Nenana airport property,” he said. “So we’re looking for someone with the skills to paint planes who may in interested in starting up a business in our building out here.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.