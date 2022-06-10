The Alaska Division of Agriculture will hold its second annual Nenana Agriculture Education Day Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Nenana.
The event is in partnership with several agencies and organizations, including the city of Nenana, Alaska Division of Forestry and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The education day aims to bring the public together with local and state agriculture experts.
Agencies scheduled to be attending include several UAF programs such as the Cooperative Extension Service, Alaska Climate Adaption Science Center, Alaska Center for Energy and Power.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will have representatives from its Natural Resource Conservation Service teams, soil experts and small plants team. Other groups include the Nenana Native Association, Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District, Alaska Intertribal Agricultural Council and the Toghotthele Corporation.
The Division of Agriculture will also have staff members there to talk about the ongoing Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project land sale, including information about the project, the infrastructure, soil quality, and potential tours.
People who plan on taking a tour of the land will need four-wheel-drive capable vehicles.
The fair will be held at the Nenana 10th Street Boat Launch.