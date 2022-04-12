Multiple animals were removed from Loving Companions Animal Rescue Center on Saturday after Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control responded to the nonprofit, no-kill rescue in North Pole over reports of animal neglect. Not all of the animals were removed, however, and Loving Companions — run by Donna Buck-Davis — is currently still in operation.
Troopers confirmed that they received a report of neglect at Loving Companions, and responded to the shelter on Saturday. No arrests have been made, no citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing, according to troopers. “At this time we do not have any further information,” public information officer Logan Stolpe said.
Buck-Davis confirmed that the shelter is still open, but had no further comment.
Andrea Goodreau, who until recently served on the Loving Companions Board of Directors, contacted law enforcement after she was concerned about the welfare of animals in the shelter. According to Goodreau, there were sick animals (including a very sick boxer dog) as well as a wild hare, which is illegal to possess without a license.
The sick boxer was left in an extremely messy pen without water, despite multiple volunteers asking Buck-Davis to provide treatment for it. “I have never seen a dog look so bad in my life,” Goodreau said. “It was unbelievable.”
The dog has since been seized and is in protective custody. A cat and the wild hare were also removed on Saturday, Goodreau said. Wildlife troopers released the hare back into the wild, according to a statement from troopers.
In the weeks leading up to her call to law enforcement, Goodreau said she received multiple complaints from volunteers about conditions in the shelter. Goodreau explained that Buck-Davis consistently ignored suggestions and complaints from volunteers. “She thought she was untouchable,” Goodreau said.
The main complaints were that conditions in the shelter were unsanitary and overcrowded; a potentially lethal combination. Additionally, there was no protocol for what to do with the sick animals that were brought in. According to Goodreau, Buck-Davis did not give animals adequate medical treatment. As a result, many deteriorated under her care and some eventually died. In the roughly year and a half she was there, “I can’t tell you how many dogs have died,” Goodreau explained.
Since there was inadequate space to house sick animals, disease (including the deadly Parvovirus) spread widely within the shelter. Sick animals were then sometimes adopted out, Goodreau said.
“It could all be avoided if she just followed proper protocol, but she refuses to do it,” said Goodreau. “None of this is OK,” she added.
The complaints against Loving Companions and Buck-Davis have been building for years. Last year, a petition circulated to regulate non-profit shelters in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, which was created specifically in response to Loving Companions.
Sarah Maxwell, who started the petition, cited many of the same issues that Goodreau pointed out. The petition accused Loving Companions of abusing and neglecting animals, citing unsanitary and overcrowded kennels as well as sick and malnourished cats and dogs that were not receiving proper care. “It’s just really dirty and really inhumane,” Maxwell said in an interview.
She explained that she started the petition in order to prompt local governments to do something about the organization. The petition would require that all Borough shelters provide food, water and shelter as well as a “clean and sanitary environment and plenty of space.”
The petition garnered over 75,00 signatures and continues to receive support. “If the majority of the community is saying there’s something wrong [then] there’s something wrong with this shelter,” Maxwell said. “Why would someone lie about this?”