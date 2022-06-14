Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige will leave her post after 3½ years, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Tuesday.
Feige’s resignation, which was unexpected, will take effect June 30, the last day of the fiscal 2022 year. She has led the state's Natural Resources Department since December 2018.
The governor’s office said that Feige is resigning to spend more time with her family.
"It has been an amazing three and a half years working with this team of folks!" Feige said in an e-mail to the News-Miner.
“I plan to spend time with my family in [the] Lower 48. That’s where my focus needs to be at this time," she said.
The Department of Natural Resources forwarded Feige's resignation letter, dated June 13, to the News-Miner. In the letter addressed to Dunleavy, Feige wrote that it has been her "distinct honor to serve Alaskans."
Dunleavy will appoint an interim commissioner, according to the governor’s office.
DNR's mission is to develop, conserve and maximize Alaska's natural resources in a manner consistent with public interest, according to the DNR website.
According to Feige’s Linkedin page, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources oversees the conservation and development of the state’s natural resources that includes 105 million acres of state land.
“Alaska is open for business and actively seeking investment,” Feige says in the commissioner’s job description.
Departure from the Alaska Permanent Fund
Feige also will step down from her trustee role at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp., a post she held since 2019.
Feige is one of two Cabinet-level appointees by the governor to the board. The other Cabinet appointee is Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney.
"The seat that Trustee Feige holds on the APFC board of trustees is one of the two cabinet member seats and thus affiliated with the commissioner role," said Paulyn Swanson, communications director for the APFC.
Jeff Turner, spokesman for the governor, said: "The seat on the APFC board is assigned to the DNR commissioner. When Corri Feige leaves DNR, the new commissioner will take the seat on the board."
The APFC board is composed of six governor-appointed trustees. Two members must be heads of principal departments of state government, one of whom shall be the commissioner of revenue. Four public members fill the remaining seats, which have staggered, four-year terms.
Feige was among the trustees who voted 5-1 to fire the Permanent Fund’s executive director, Angell Rodell, in December 2021, after the fund made historic gains in value under her leadership for six years.
A geophysicist and engineer
Feige has a background as a geophysicist and engineer. She has worked in Alaska for nearly 20 years, advancing energy projects on the North Slope, Cook Inlet and in southwest Alaska, according to an online biography of Feige.
“Commissioner Feige is a shining example of what public service can be. Her list of accomplishments during her three years at the helm of DNR was impactful to say the least,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement.
“Her legacy will be with Alaska for years to come,” said Dunleavy, who “regretfully accepted” her resignation.
Dunleavy identified Feige’s biggest accomplishments as guiding DNR through the Covid-19 pandemic without putting employees at risk; asserting “Alaska’s rightful ownership over submerged lands,” which has been a contentious issue with the federal government; and helping Alaska become more food secure. Alaska brings in 95% of its food supplies from out of state, and the governor has focused on growing agricultural production.
"The Covid-19 pandemic also highlighted how vulnerable Alaska’s supply chains and food supplies can be if our connection to the Lower 48 is interrupted," Feige said in her resignation letter.
"DNR is pleased to be a part of your Food Security Task Force and is working to support the dramatic expansion of in-state food production through the Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Land Sale Project and expanded micro-grant funding to Alaskan farmers," Feige wrote.
Prior to Feige’s role leading DNR, she served as president and principal of The Castle Mountain Group, which manages regulatory, permitting and project management services for oil and gas, mining and energy projects in Alaska.
From 2015-2016, she directed the Alaska Division of Oil and Gas, a state agency.
Feige has been a member of the College of Engineering & Mines Advisory Council at the University of Alaska Fairbanks since 2015.