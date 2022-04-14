Local Alaska Native leaders pushed the Fairbanks City Council to reconsider adopting a land acknowledgement statement nearly a month after the council rejected it in a 4-2 vote.
The statement, which was refined by the city’s diversity committee over the last several months, would have acknowledged the city council met on Dena traditional lands. It would have been read at the beginning of each regular council meeting.
Steve Ginnis, executive director of the Fairbanks Native Association, registered his organization’s disappointment over the council’s decision during Monday night’s meeting. Ginnis said a joint statement issued by FNA, Tanana Chiefs Conference and Doyon, Limited was sent to the city noting the cultural and economic role Native organizations and populations have in the Fairbanks area.
“As a First Nation of this land upon which Fairbanks is occupied, our people’s heritage is one that cannot be overwritten by any political position,” Ginnis said. “What an acknowledgement would do is demonstrate the respect for the first people of these lands. It’s not a racist or dividing statement, but one dedicated to history.”
FNA board President Jessica Black called a land acknowledgement “an important first step in creating better relationships with the over 500 federally recognized tribes in the United States.”
Other members of the public testified that a land acknowledgement emphasizes diverse cultures in one community or that it reinforced the proud heritage they instilled in their children or grandchildren.
Councilmember Jim Clark explained he voted no because, “if a city singles out an acknowledgement, it’s excluding others.”
“For that, I’m just against any type of land acknowledgement,” Clark said. “It doesn’t diminish any type of respect, it’s just how I feel.”
Councilmember Lonny Marney said he respects the different cultures and Native people and the testimony provided “brought some different things to light that I didn’t think about prior.”
“The idea of understanding our community and how we can all go forth in a better fashion is starting right here with all the comments,” Councilmember June Rogers said. Rogers, along with Valerie Therrien, had supported the statement. She added she was hopeful a land acknowledgement would be reintroduced in the future.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said he was concerned about testimony over how the relationship between the city and Native organizations hasn’t always been amicable.
Cleworth also said from his experience the city “over the years has done a lot of good” to strengthen ties with Native organizations.
“Where we are today compared to where we were years ago is light year’s difference,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth said he would continue to support a compromise to enshrine a written land acknowledgement along with other historical documents in the council chambers.
“I would still like to put [the land acknowledgement] there,” Cleworth. “I believe it is a historical document.”