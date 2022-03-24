Fairbanks Native Association is holding a rally for missing and murdered Indigenous people today. The rally is from noon until 2 p.m. at the J.P. Jones Center, 2400 Rickert St.
The event will center around four Indigenous people who have gone missing from Fairbanks in the past two years. Frank Minano, Debbie Nictune, Doren Sanford and Willis Derrendoff all disappeared between August 2020 and November 2020. Despite nearly two years of efforts and searches from numerous organizations as well as the family and friends of the missing, there has been no closure for any of the families.
FNA Justice Director Shirley Lee will speak at the event. For more information about the rally, contact Lee at slee@fairbanksnative.org or at 907-452-1648, extension 6033.