Breakup 2022

An ice jam on the Tanana River in May 2022, 12 miles below Manley Hot Springs, caused major flooding for the village.

 National Weather Service photo

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement warning of possible snowmelt-related flooding later this week in all parts of the Interior and Northern Alaska.

“We are going to have some water level increase with the warmer temperatures later this week,” said Ed Plumb, a National Weather Service hydrologist. “We’ve seen a lot of the snow melt at lower elevations but most of the snow pack at higher elevations is pretty much still in place.”

