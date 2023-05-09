The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement warning of possible snowmelt-related flooding later this week in all parts of the Interior and Northern Alaska.
“We are going to have some water level increase with the warmer temperatures later this week,” said Ed Plumb, a National Weather Service hydrologist. “We’ve seen a lot of the snow melt at lower elevations but most of the snow pack at higher elevations is pretty much still in place.”
Some areas will likely be susceptible to erosion, especially on the Tanana River between Salcha and Delta Junction. A video went viral on social media Sunday showing an abandoned house falling into a rushing Tanana.
Plumb said half of the house reportedly went into the Tanana on Sunday after water undercut the riverbank last week.
“We are seeing impacts in that area, specifically in Salcha near the old Boondocks Bar,” Plumb said.
Plump noted erosion risks are due in part to the river’s main channel migrating closer to the Richardson Highway.
“Migration has been gradual over the past few years, but we’re seeing it a lot more, and it’s getting a lot more flow,” Plumb said.
Such shifts aren’t unusual on the Tanana, he said, only that “it’s just happening closer to the Richardson.”
“The Tanana is a very dynamic and braided river, so it’s always shifting channels,” Plumb said.
The National Weather Service special statement cautions residents living near rivers. Flooding isn’t expected to impact Fairbanks, but “but areas draining elevations above 1000 feet will see a large increase in water in the second half of this week.”
Breakup, Plump added, hasn’t really started to impact the river and is about a week behind the schedule due to a particularly cold April.
The Alaska Department of Transportation has been conducting emergency repairs to the Tanana River bank at Richardson Highway Mile 330 following the reported erosion, said Northern Region Public Information Officer John Perreault.
“About 100 truckloads of rock were placed Sunday and about 100 more on Monday by DOT&PF and contractor crews,” Perreault said. “This should complete the emergency repair, but the situation will remain under close watch as spring meltwater is expected to continue to contribute to rising Tanana River water levels.”
Perreault said DOT has placed rock along the river banks as an erosion mitigation effort over the past few years.
There were plans to continue preventive maintenance work along this section, but the increased erosion of the bank over the weekend precipitated emergency action,” Perreault said. “Further work may be needed, but that will be assessed after the current water levels have receded and the damage and river activity can be more fully analyzed.”
