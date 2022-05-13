A five-soldier Alaska National Guard task force was deployed from Fairbanks on Thursday to assist with recovery efforts in Manley Hot Springs, according to an Alaska National Guard news release.
The small town was flooded Saturday after an ice jam formed on the Tanana River 12 miles downriver from Manley Hot Springs. Much of the small town was flooded, causing damage to homes, buildings and putting roads underwater, including the Ellison Highway and access to the airport.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration on Sunday for the Yukon Koyukuk Regional Education Attendance Area to begin recovery efforts.
“Alaskans are accustomed to severe weather and flooding, but this spring breakup has been particularly challenging throughout the state,” said Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and commissioner of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
The task force will provide general labor duties, including removal of flood debris and digging water channels to clear standing water.
While the ice jam broke up Sunday morning and water receded, damage had been done to structures in low-lying areas.
The Tanana Chiefs Conference has been assisting with local support efforts, including bringing in food, water and essential supplies. Both TCC and the American Red Cross of Alaska reported 45 people have been displaced and 25 homes damaged in the flooding
The task force will provide general labor duties, including removal of flood debris and digging water channels to clear standing water.