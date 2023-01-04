Western Alaska storm

Photo courtesy Margaret Thomas

A home, washed away by a massive storm, sits blocked by the Snake River Bridge in Nome Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

 Photo courtesy Margaret Thomas

The public comment period for an update on the National Climate Assessment closes Jan. 27 as the U.S. seeks to shore up efforts to address climate change.

The draft update, now the fifth, is considered “the preeminent source of climate information for the United States, used by hundreds of thousands of people across the country and around the world,” according to a news release from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

