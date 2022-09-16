The Fairbanks National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted a virtual candidate forum for Fairbanks mayoral and council candidates Wednesday night.
Mayoral candidates Valerie Therrien and David Pruhs participated, along with Aaron Gibson and Crystal Tidwell for Seat D and Richard Croteau and Sean MacDonald for Seat C (candidate Sue Sprinkle was unable to attend).
Most questions focused on city policy, recruitment and needs, with some topics focused on diversity. The questions also shared similarities to those asked during the August candidate forums hosted by the Fairbanks Greater Chamber of Commerce.
All candidates supported the idea that Martin Luther King, Jr. Day should be included as an observed holiday for city staff, as seen in other Alaska municipalities. But most candidates noted it’s also a discussion that requires negotiations between the city and the different unions.
Both Therrien and Pruhs have strong ties to Fairbanks public service. Therrien held public office as both a borough assembly member and city council member, while Pruhs served two terms as a council member and on several committees and commissions.
Asked about supporting the city’s diversity council and assuming the role as its chair, both said they would step into the seat if elected. Both also noted that Mayor Jim Matherly’s stepping down as the chair leaves a gap.
“I believe the diversity council is very important to Fairbanks, since we have a very wonderfully diverse town,” Pruhs said, adding his real estate company may have the most diverse staff.
Both noted the challenge for the diversity council would be a quorum in order to meet.
Asked about how to tackle the police department staffing shortage, while making it more diverse, both candidates said staffing has been a challenge for several years.
Therrien said she would partner more with the University of Alaska Fairbanks to train help train new officers.
Pruhs said he would mine Fort Wainwright for potential candidates as soldiers separate from service, along with approaching Tanana Chiefs Conference and Doyon, Limited to recruit qualified applicants.
Both candidates were asked how to address the city’s mental health and homelessness issues or increase resources.
Therrien said continued support for Crisis Now, a resource that works with nonprofits to address nonviolent mental health and homeless issues that don’t require a police response. The city received a grant to reinstate the homeless and housing coordinator, something left vacant after Michael Sanders was appointed chief of staff.
Pruhs said the Fairbanks Rescue Mission and the new Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic help fill some gaps, and the addition of FPD public safety assistants will increase support and stability in the downtown core.
Most candidates have some form of private or public service. Gibson is an incumbent for his seat, while Tidwell serves as a union officer and as a borough planning commissioner.
Croteau has 35 years of military and business service. MacDonald is new to running for public office but expressed an eagerness to further Fairbanks progress as a city.
With regard to the police recruitment, Gibson said the city’s lateral hiring bonus has helped bring some diversity to the department.
Croteau said “diversity is a difficult problem no matter where you work” and requires a focus on training, not simple hiring.
“You can’t just get a bunch of people and throw them in a basket,” Croteau said. A solid outreach program adds to this to foster a development.
MacDonald said recruiting police officers should focus on cultivating a candidate’s long-term goal, not a candidate who might decide it might be a good idea “right now.”
“We should be encouraging those at Lathrop and West Valley and vocational schools in Fairbanks to think about becoming a police officer so that down the line they could move their career toward that goal,” MacDonald said.
Tidwell, like MacDonald, said the city “needs to grow its own officers and provide an opportunity for the young people” who reflect the community’s diverse population. She added the city needs to offer a more competitive benefits and salary package to keep them in Fairbanks.
With mental health and homelessness, all agreed it’s a challenge.
MacDonald said it’s an area the city can be creative with but that the city needs to add more affordable housing and facilities for people “who need help when they need help.” Housing, he added, can be achieved by encouraging more building.
Like Therrien, Gibson continued support of the Crisis Now program remains essential, as does getting the new homeless and housing coordinator up to speed.