Candidates for three Interior Fairbanks state races participated in their first local public forum Wednesday night.
The event was hosted virtually by the Fairbanks Chapter of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and featured candidates for House Districts 31 and 32 and Senate Seat P, all representing the city of Fairbanks.
House District 31 candidates included Republican incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon and Democrat Maxine Dibert. Republican candidate Kelly Nash did not participate. House 32, which is open, included Republican Will Stapp and Democrat Van Lawrence. Republican Timothy Givens did not participate. Senate Seat P candidates included Democratic incumbent Sen. Scott Kawasaki and Republican challenger Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly.
Candidates fielded questions including their position on a constitutional convention for Alaska, support of LGBTQ rights in the state, the ongoing subsistence fishing crisis in the Yukon River, support of a climate action plan and the biggest priorities they see for Fairbanks.
Biggest district challenges
Moderator Bernard Gatewood asked each candidate what their district’s biggest need was. Most cited the current economic situation and high energy costs as the biggest thing impacting Fairbanks.
Stapp said high energy costs need to be addressed because “it crushes capital and operating investments, businesses and individuals.”
Lawrence said expanding natural gas options appears to be the best short-to-mid-term solution in addressing affordable heating and power needs. The other big need, he said, should be proper funding for public education “because we’ve dropped the ball on that.”
Dibert said residents are worried about heating oil costs this winter, on top of the availability of child care. Constraints on education and the ongoing teacher retention crisis was another concern.
LeBon said he has supported increased funding on the Interior Energy Project and proposed additional funding for home conversion from heating oil to natural gas.
Matherly cited opioid use and homelessness as the pressing issues, especially among Alaska Natives. Fairbanks, he said, has been working to combat this challenge by creating drug take-back campaigns, a task force and the establishment of a housing and homeless coordinator to work with other resource providers.
“I am going to work very hard in that respect to help people that are struggling and are challenged when it comes to homelessness, opioids and mental health and drug abuse,” he said.
Kawasaki noted the economic crisis is the hub for a lot of other issues.
“It’s the number one reason why people go to drugs because they can’t find a job. The reason why they are homeless is they can’t afford housing,” he said. “Nearly 50% of the state’s operating budget comes from the federal government, and we’re not doing enough to build ourselves up.”
Constitutional
convention
None of the candidates supported a state constitutional amendment.
LeBon said the current system to amend Alaska’s governing document works.
“We have higher priorities to work on than opening up the constitution,” Dibert said.
Stapp believes the process “is fraught with risk” and might “be a wasted endeavor” given divisive politics. Lawrence said the state constitution had the benefit of pulling from 48 other states and the U.S. Constitution.
Kawasaki and Matherly agreed that the current process to amend it has worked well.
“It’s a completely open system, and that means the conventioneers that are elected by the public will have full reign over every aspect of the constitution moving forward,” Kawasaki said. “That’s not the kind of thing we want to see moving forward.”
Climate action plan
All candidates acknowledged the varying impacts and threats climate change poses to Alaska, but they took different approaches when asked whether they would support a long-term action plan to respond and prepare for a crisis.
Lawrence said he would work with other lawmakers “to adopt plans to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and help to mitigate effects of climate change” such as voluntary relocation of impacted villages and investment in state infrastructure to handle melting permafrost.
Stapp and LeBon said responsible development of Alaska’s critical resources will be needed to help meet the nation’s movement toward renewable energy sources.
Dibert said conservationists have shown alarm about increasing summer fire seasons and called for renewable energy and solar panels. She noted investments “are costly but something we can bring up in the legislature about how to help folks head in that direction.”
Matherly said the “devil’s in the details” when it comes to legislation on such topics.
“I believe in good legislation if it helps protect people,” he said, adding he would need to read whatever comes to committee or the floor. He added a practical approach outside legislation, including taking environmentally sound steps and improving air quality.
Kawasaki said the state needs a climate action plan, given recent record winter snowstorms, wildfire seasons and the major storm that devastated Western Alaska. He said the state had one for nearly a decade before Gov. Dunleavy erased it “almost completely.”
Yukon/Kuskokwim Rivers fishing crisis
Most candidates acknowledged the detriment the crisis has on Native communities, including threats to their seasonal food supply and way of life. For some it was more personal.
Lawrence proposed putting pressure on the federal government to resurrect fisheries councils, allowing local input on fishing regulations that were in place prior to Donald Trump coming into office. He advocated more funding for research on the declining salmon returns.
Stapp said it’s a serious issue that requires stakeholder engagement. LeBon said the topics need to tackle bycatch policies and increase the number of salmon who make it to the river, issues the whole Interior Delegation should get on board to discuss.
Dibert took part in summer fish camps with her grandparents, and the decreased salmon population this year impacted family members. Collaboration with rural communities should be any legislator’s priority, she said, to ensure it remains intact for future generations.
Matherly acknowledged not knowing anything on the topic but said he intends to learn if elected to the senate. He added it’s important to maintain subsistence fishing.