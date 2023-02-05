Transitioning from cheechako to sourdough sure is challenging. Late Monday I again stuck my Jeep in a drift like a bug in amber.
Nobody was around to help. I knew a catalytic converter thief was working in the neighborhood. If he came by, I hoped maybe he’d push me out. Kidding.
How did this happen? In short, my driveway was an icy, snowy mess, and my snowplow guy forgot to scrape it all.
I turned off the engine, gathered up my computer, books and briefcase and stomped through the snow into the house. That’s when I realized I’d left my phone in the Jeep. I call my wife Gosia every night in Indiana while she’s packing our household goods to move. Knowing her, she would stay up half the night worrying.
Back down the hill I went. Grabbed the phone. Looking for sympathy, I phoned my wife so she could hear the sound effects of a cheechako crunching through snow.
“You got stuck again?” Gosia said. “Even with those expensive new winter tires?”
She sure didn’t sound sympathetic.
“Well, it was your dream to live an Alaskan adventure,” she said. “Now you’re living the dream.”
“Do I detect a hint of sarcasm?”
After hanging up, I texted the snowplow driver. He came over about 10 p.m., cleaned the yard, freed my Jeep, and parked it in the garage.
For many years on frequent winter vacations to Fairbanks, Gosia and I stayed in a cabin owned by veteran musher Bill McKee and his wife, Sandy. We always went sled riding. Bill runs Frisky Kennels out of Two Rivers.
Every time Bill took us on the trail, he dressed me up in $1,500 worth of mushing gear — huge parka, oversized mittens, and studded galoshes that fit over my sneakers. Bill and I both have size 14 feet. For years we weighed an identical 235-240 pounds. This time, Bill looked half his size.
“I got down to 184 pounds,” Bill said. “I signed up for Noom. It’s a behavior modification designed by psychologists.”
Bill put his 12-year-old dogs in harnesses. They’re pampered, and on cold nights he keeps them in a heated shed.
“Hike!” he called and we started on a 10-mile run. My job as editor has made me a natural sled passenger. I sit on my bum with the best of them while Bill and dogs do all the work.
The trail was soft. We went on a slow, meandering ride. The trees were fluffy with snow and some looked shiny covered with crystal ice. We saw two sets of moose tracks and met three snowmachiners along the way. One was named Adam, and he snapped photos of us.
“Nothing beats mushing for meeting your neighbors,” Bill said.
When we returned, Bill put away the dogs and gear. “Thanks for a great ride,” I said.
“No problem,” Bill said. “The dogs were starting to look like butterballs, and I planned to give them some exercise. If you hadn’t come over, I would have had to throw concrete sacks on the sled.”
“Nice to know I serve some purpose.”
We went into the house for coffee. Bill drank out of a Grateful Dead cup. Sled dogs drifted in and out of the kitchen.
Musher Lauro Ekland stopped by to borrow some equipment for his 550-mile stint in the Yukon Quest. He’s a sturdy guy in his mid-20s whose father, two-time Iditarod musher Neil Eklund, homeschooled him in the Bush. He had some great news.
“I just learned I have only one more payment on my place, and the land is all mine,” Lauro said.
The conversation shifted to racing. Bill’s wife, Sandy McKee, regaled us with stories about how she ran the couple’s dogs in the 2005 Iditarod when the temperature sunk to 50 below zero. Sandy is as petite as Bill is tall.
After Lauro departed, Bill and I went to a bakery in Two Rivers for even more java. Mushers and editors like to swill coffee.
We eyed the bakery’s cinnamon rolls, brownies, and other delicacies and caved on our diets. We even added a dollop of ice cream to our plates. Gosia is right. I am living the Alaska dream. It already feels like home.
