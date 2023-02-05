Transitioning from cheechako to sourdough sure is challenging. Late Monday I again stuck my Jeep in a drift like a bug in amber.

Nobody was around to help. I knew a catalytic converter thief was working in the neighborhood. If he came by, I hoped maybe he’d push me out. Kidding.

