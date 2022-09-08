Mushing champion Lance Mackey was symbolic of the quintessential Alaskan — a scrappy spirit and weathered toughness that saw him through a long dog mushing career despite serious health challenges. His character earned him respect from an army of fans and fellow mushers.

He died Wednesday at 52 years old “after a long battle with cancer,” according to a Thursday announcement made via social media on his Comeback Kennel Facebook page. The post announced more information would follow from his family.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.