Mushing champion Lance Mackey was symbolic of the quintessential Alaskan — a scrappy spirit and weathered toughness that saw him through a long dog mushing career despite serious health challenges. His character earned him respect from an army of fans and fellow mushers.
He died Wednesday at 52 years old “after a long battle with cancer,” according to a Thursday announcement made via social media on his Comeback Kennel Facebook page. The post announced more information would follow from his family.
Mackey was a four-time mushing champion, winning back-to-back championships of both Iditarod and Yukon Quest races between 2007 and 2010.
Lance was nominated for a 2007 ESPY – Excellence in Sports Performance Award, and in 2008 he was named Sports Illustrated’s#2 Toughest Athlete in the World.
Both his life’s accomplishments and health struggles were the subject of a 2015 independent documentary “The Great Alone.”
He was inducted into the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame in 2010, with Bob Eley and Beth Bragg calling him “an iron-man musher with a kennel of wonderdogs” that dominated long distance sled-dog racing like nobody in the history of the sport.”
