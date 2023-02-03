The 40 mushers competing in the Yukon Quest Alaska sled-dog races met with residents and drew their starting lineup on Thursday evening.

The annual dog mushing event will take place Saturday on the Chena River outside the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center. The 550-mile and 300-mile races begin at 11 a.m. and the 80-mile race begins at 3 p.m.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com