The Alaska Children’s Trust celebrated its 25th annual Mush for Kids event Saturday with a large turnout at Pioneer Park.
A long line of children waited near the park’s dance hall as volunteers helped young riders into a musher’s dog sled for a quick trip around a course in part of the Mining Valley.
“It was a fun rush and it went fast,” said Adalia Chapman as she and her brother EJ got out of the sled following one of the rides. She said the dog team stopped briefly at one of the trail’s slopes before surging over it.
A large crowd gathered in the Centennial Center for a wide array of activities in the main gallery and entertainment, had posters signed by University of Alaska Fairbanks athletes, shot basketball or played with interactive games.
“You can just feel the excitement,” said Alaska Children’s Trust (ACT) President/CEO Trevor Storrs.
A large group of community organizations and services, from the Fairbanks Children’s Museum and Fairbanks Native Association to United Way and North Star Imagination Library were set up with information and services on the second-floor mezzanine.
Performers included DJ ATM, South Cushman Club, NorthStar Allstars and the Fairbanks School of Talent Education.
Storrs said Mush for Kids brings together a wide range of events and services for the community’s children.
Launched in 1997 by Carol Brice, the first president of ACT, Mush for Kids promoted the wellbeing and responsible care of both children and sled dogs. The event partnered with Mush With PRIDE.
“Carol was a phenomenal leader and advocate for kids,” Storrs said. Though Brice died in February, “her spirit is still felt in this community and especially in this event.”
Since 2006, Pioneer Park has hosted the annual event due to its growing popularity.
“Mush for Kids is just the title,” Storrs said. “The premise behind it is really about families having a free event and strengthening bonds with children. It’s also about connecting families to services and groups to make sure they have the resources they need to thrive.”
Storrs added that Mush for Kids also helps children develop their social-emotional learning skills.
Outside the Centennial Center, organizations interacted with families and hosted activities, from Chena Goldstream Fire and Rescue showing off a fire engine to PAWS Search and Rescue Dogs introducing some of their rescue dogs to children.
“It’s a wonderful event,” said Pat Doak, a PAWS dog handler. “It’s really since to see families out where with so many different activities.”
