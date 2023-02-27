The University of Alaska Museum of the North will offer two ARTSci workshops for teens in March. The workshops explore the connections between art and science.
On March 6, the program will focus on gyotaku, the Japanese art of fish printing. Participants will learn about fish anatomy, explore nature printing and make fish prints. On March 30, the focus will be faux taxidermy. Participants will see museum specimens, learn about animal adaptations and make animal specimens using art materials. Both workshop sessions run from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
ARTSci Teen Studio is open to 13- to 18-year-olds. Preregistration is required, and teens can sign up for one or both events. Visit the registration website for more information and to sign up.