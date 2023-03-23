The Museum of the North partnered with Alaska 529 to host the annual open house this Saturday for the first time since 2019.
Residents can tour laboratories and galleries for free at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Museum of the North on Saturday afternoon.
Aelin Allegood, development officer for the UAMN, said the museum staff is very excited.
“This is a chance to connect all of Interior Alaska with the amazing research going on at the museum,” Allegood said. “It’s fun to connect everybody of all ages to our research.”
Allegood said, “this is the only time that the public can access the research labs and see what goes on behind the scenes.” The public will be able to see where research, study, and discovery happens at the museum, she said.
Residents can participate in activities in the creativity lab, talk with researchers and curators about their work, view the museum galleries for free, peek into the wet collections area, and learn about ornithology, botany, mammals, genomics, and more.
The museum is free from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The open house is from noon to 4 p.m. Parking is free on the weekends.