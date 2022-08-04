U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is asking for nearly a half billion dollars for Alaska in congressional earmarks, including several large ticket items in Fairbanks and the Interior.
The list, released Monday by the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, details $491 million requested for 130 projects, according to a news release from Murkowski’s office. The requested money would be included in the 2023 fiscal year.
The largest item is a $99 million request to build a physical fitness center annex at Fort Wainwright. The proposed annex was among the top items in the Department of the Army’s list of unfunded priorities, which would include an indoor elevated four-lane 200-meter running track, a multipurpose field, cardio and weight training facilities, locker rooms, control desk, lobby, laundry and elevator to help soldiers train during harsh winter conditions.
“Alaskans have asked me for help in addressing their community priorities, and in my position on the Appropriations Committee, I successfully advocated for them,” Murkowski said. I’m proud to have included in these draft bills such a significant investment that will be spread across our state.”
The directed spending is how Murkowski’s office secured $10 million for the city of Fairbanks to tear down the Polaris Building in April, included in an overall $230 million for the state.
Murkowski asked for funding for several University of Alaska Fairbanks programs and facilities, including $1 million to support research on seasonal weather forecasting and $1.75 million to conduct baseline marine fishery surveys.
• $2.5 million for a health center in Healy.
• $2.5 million to expand the Fairbanks Senior Center.
• $6.9 million to acquire and expand a facility to provide a permanent location for Presbyterian Hospitality House.
• $1.2 million to Tagiugmiullu Nunamiullu Housing Authority to remodel and convert former National Guard Armory buildings into a modern, energy efficient, tribal childcare facility and multi-use community building.
• $2.2 million for design and construction of pedestrian pathways along the Parks Highway corridor in the Denali Borough.
• $1.2 million for ecological monitoring in the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers.
Statewide, Murkowski has asked for $5 million for the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation to assist in the analysis study of a liquified natural gas pipeline in Alaska and $7 million for sexual assault and domestic abuse program.
Alaska Native and subsistence-related funding requests have been made, as well, and include $2 million for salmon monitoring in the Yukon and Kuskokwim River watersheds, and $500,000 to the Tanana Chiefs Conference to address the large data gap regarding salmon populations on the Yukon River.
Murkowski additionally requested $3 million for the Alaska Native Justice Center for Alaska tribal public safety empowerment activities and $7 million to support the State of Alaska in conducting an inventory and verification of contaminated sites conveyed to Alaska Natives under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.
The entire congressional directed spending package includes 3,100 earmarks worth $7.8 billion across the United States
The requested appropriations for Alaska is part of a broader 12-bill package for $1.7 trillion. The package still needs to go through a number of steps and votes, Murkowski said.
“It is important to remember that this is just one step in the year-long appropriations process,” Murkowski said. “The Committee leadership must still come together to agree on the process for moving all 12 Appropriations bills so that we can continue our essential work to fund the federal government for the next fiscal year.”
