Physical Fitness Center

Fort Wainwright’s Physical Fitness Center could get an expansion to the tune of $99 million. That’s how much an annex to the gym is running cost-wise, Army officials told the Senate Appropriations Committee.News-Miner

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is asking for nearly a half billion dollars for Alaska in congressional earmarks, including several large ticket items in Fairbanks and the Interior.

The list, released Monday by the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, details $491 million requested for 130 projects, according to a news release from Murkowski’s office. The requested money would be included in the 2023 fiscal year.

