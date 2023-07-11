Sen. Lisa Murkowski joined Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) in supporting the Biden administration’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine in their fight against invading Russia.
“While a decision like this could never be made lightly, it ultimately became necessary to ensure Ukraine prevails in this catastrophic war,” Murkowski said in a news release.
Cluster munitions are containers of smaller explosives, called bomblets, that open in the air and disperse over a wide area, according to the International Red Cross. Each container can contain anywhere from a dozen to several hundred explosives.
The weapons are controversial because there is a high risk to civilians, according to the Red Cross. The bomblets have a chance of not detonating upon impact. Also, the explosives are not precision guided, creating a higher risk of them to miss their target.
Russia has been using cluster munitions since the beginning of the war in February 2022, but the Biden administration didn’t approve them to be sent to Ukraine until this month.
Cluster munitions are outlawed internationally under a 2008 United Nations convention. Over 100 countries have committed to not using the weapons and destroying their existing stockpiles, but the US, Russia and Ukraine are not among them.
Human Rights Watch, an international organization that researches and advocates for human rights, said cluster munitions that the Ukrainian military has already been using have resulted in civilian deaths. HRW has called on Russia and Ukraine to immediately cease using the explosives and said the US should not send them to aid Ukraine.
