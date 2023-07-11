Sen. Lisa Murkowski

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski addresses the Alaska Legislature Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Juneau. Behind her is Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and House Speaker Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla.

 Matt Buxton screenshot

Sen. Lisa Murkowski joined Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) in supporting the Biden administration’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine in their fight against invading Russia.

“While a decision like this could never be made lightly, it ultimately became necessary to ensure Ukraine prevails in this catastrophic war,” Murkowski said in a news release.

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter