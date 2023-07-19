Alaska Flour

Bryce Wrigley pours barley grains at the Alaska Flour Company mill in Delta Junction. 

 Courtesy Alaska Flour Company

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced legislation on Tuesday that, if approved, would be folded into the national Farm Bill with the intent to improve agriculture in the state.

The ARCTIC Act, or Improving Agriculture, Research, Cultivation, Timber, and Indigenous Commodities Act, proposes to strengthen several aspects of farming and food security in Alaska, according to Murkowski’s office.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.

