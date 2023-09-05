During a visit to Fairbanks on Friday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, met with borough and city mayors, representatives from the local utilities, University of Alaska Fairbanks and military installations regarding the area’s poor air quality.
The roundtable discussion included a looming EPA decision on the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s Serious State Implementation Plan (SIP).
“This is a matter that this community has been actively engaged in for years,” Murkowski said. “There is nobody I know that wants to have poor air quality in their community.”
The Serious SIP was developed to address the fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution seen in Fairbanks and North Pole. The lion’s share of troubles is connected to the use of wood stoves during the harsh winters, and because of the region’s wintertime inversions trapping the PM2.5 levels close to the ground.
The EPA has proposed a partial approval and disapproval of the Serious SIP, with a final decision expected as early as this fall. While the EPA has acknowledged the work the state has done to improve air quality since 2009, it requires more to be done.
The Fairbanks and North Pole areas are designated as a serious nonattainment area because the area surpasses the Clean Air Act requirements for 24-hour levels of fine particulate matter.
Failure to comply with remedies in the final decision could impact federal highway dollars for the area.
The EPA has stated the state must do more to monitor emissions from vehicles, from coffee roasters and from five power plants in the nonattaintment area, which includes North Pole and Fairbanks and their immediate surroundings.
The EPA has also strongly advised the state should require homes and businesses to start using Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) for oil-fired space heating. ULSDs, already a requirement for diesel-powered vehicles, costs more per gallon than Heating Oil No. 1, the current quality required by the state.
Alaska DEC, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office, the Alaska Legislature, Fairbanks North Star Borough and community leaders have all pushed back against what has been labeled economically nonviable solutions and draconian measures.
DEC’s leadership has also criticized what it called a flawed EPA wood stove certification list, or list of acceptable wood stoves that can be used for space heating. The EPA Office of the Inspector General itself has labeled such a process as faulty in a February report.
“One of the take-aways I heard clearly is that this is a challenging place to live during the winter with the extreme cold temperatures,” Murkowski said. The woodsmoke and unacceptable poor air quality are unfortunate byproducts, she said.
However, she said assurances must be made “that we can have clean air without crushing our local economies and forcing people to leave their homes because the solutions are not economically viable.”
Regan called the conversations constructive and productive that involved “different types of research and methodologies that we want to be inclusive in this decision-making process.”
“I think we found some ways to be maybe more efficient in our conversations as we near the deadline,” Regan said. “I think we all acknowledge that the EPA is legally beyond the Clean Air Act requirements, so as we make this final push through these final months, it was good to have all the stakeholders around the table collectively thinking on how to solve this problem together.”
Regan acknowledged there are some “legal constraints and some areas where we might find some flexibility.”
“Not to paint too rosy of a picture, but it was a forward-moving conversation,” Regan said. “This is a very difficult issue that has been looming for a long period of time. It is going to take some time for us to collectively move through this process.”
