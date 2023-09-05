EPA roundtable.jpg

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, EPA Administrator Michael Regan and his staff meet with local representatives to discuss air quality issues in Fairbanks and North Pole on Friday at Pike’s Lodge. EPA image

During a visit to Fairbanks on Friday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, met with borough and city mayors, representatives from the local utilities, University of Alaska Fairbanks and military installations regarding the area’s poor air quality.

The roundtable discussion included a looming EPA decision on the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s Serious State Implementation Plan (SIP).

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.