Sen. Lisa Murkowski has been pushing to bolster both Alaska’s defense and civilian resources over the past year, including a series of congressionally directed spending requests that in part benefit Fairbanks and Interior Alaska.
During a brief sit-down with News-Miner reporters, Murkowksi touched on the $28.72 million for the Fairbanks in congressional earmarks in the upcoming national budget bill for Fiscal Year 2024, which starts Oct. 1.
“These come as a result of priorities and requests that come from communities and organizations,” Murkowski said. “They come to me, your city mayor or assembly members, your local leaderships.”
Murkowksi noted the directed spending requests are meant to provide or supplement additional funding.
“The role of the federal government is not to fix everything but to help you get started,” Murkowksi said. “If you can show that you have some federal help, maybe you can get other help from a state capital grant or community fundraising.”
Her congressionally directed spending items for Fairbanks and the Interior include a range of items, including $1.3 million for expanded military and veteran mental health care through Cohen Veterans Network and $2.2 million for Deltana area communications equipment to update the Alaska Land Mobile Radio System.
Earmarks for the University of Alaska Fairbanks include $3.5 million to obtain radiocarbon dating equipment to research volcanoes, rare earth elements and earthquake activity and $5.6 million for a childcare facility. The Troth Yeddha Indigenous Studies Center project would receive $1 million for its construction needs and UAF would receive $1.5 million to purchase a climate-controlled media vault to preserve Alaska Native history and knowledge.
The city of Fairbanks has a $1.5 million earmark to upgrade the wastewater treatment facility’s biosolids unit and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District $100,000 to construct hydroponic garden systems in its schools.
Another $1 million would be directed for the Fairbanks Housing Improvements Project to renovate rental units, while $5 million would be devoted to help replace the Women and Children’s Residential Treatment Facility.
Foundation Health Partners, which owns Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, would receive $1 million for workforce training activities.
“One of the things we have heard throughout the state is that we are so challenged when it comes to our workforce right now, particularly in the area of healthcare,” Murkowski said. “How we can help build that out is by building our own homegrown and that’s what we’re trying to assist Foundation Health Partners with.”
The Friends of the S.S. Nenana requested $500,000 for restoration of the historic sternwheeler located in Pioneer Park.
“I was a Fairbanks high school student and my sisters worked at Souvlaki for four summers, so we would hang out at Alaskaland a lot,” Murkowski said. “I was at the Memorial Day event last year and saw the S.S. Nenana … and it broke my heart to see it.”
Defense and agriculture
Murkowksi has proposed tens of millions of requests in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act to modernize and expand the military’s advanced radar and early warning detection systems in Alaska.
“We must recognize that here in Alaska it’s training, it’s preparedness and it’s readiness and having those assets,” Murkowski said. “We have an important role in our nation’s security because of our geography, particularly here in the Interior.”
She noted that Eielson Air Force Base, once considered on the chopping block for closure, has become “the epicenter of our strategic defense here in Alaska.”
Murkowksi listed the number of assets and resources, from fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Fort Richardson and the U.S. Army’s Arctic-focused 11th Airborne Division to Clear Space Force Station’s advanced warning system and Tin City Long Range Radar Site 117 miles northwest of Nome.
“If we want to be on the front line of readiness, we need to be prepared here in the Arctic and Alaska,” Murkowski said. “It’s the view of protecting not only Alaska but the U.S. with what we have positioned right here.”
She cited a case of a Chinese surveillance ballot detected over Alaska airspace in February, into Canada and into the rest of the United States.
“There are challenges and threats daily that we receive, and whether it’s sending up our F-22s to push back against Russian jets that might be a little too interested or Chinese warships in the Alaska gulf,” Murkowski. “We have every good reason to be suspicious every day and I’m extremely proud of the men and women who are defending us.”
Murkowski last year secured $99 million for Fort Wainwright to build an gymnasium annex that includes an indoor running track. The U.S. Army had listed the facility as its top national unfunded priority in its budget assessments.
She said fiscal support extends beyond infrastructure and training to bolster mental and social wellbeing.
“There are some things we can do that are very research-oriented and then some things which are more practicable,” Murkowski said. This includes increased resources for suicide prevention to a pilot program that provided Alaksa-based service members a free flight home, which would receive a six-month extension under the NDAA.
Murkowksi called an overall 5.2% increase for military personnel a significant must-have in the defense spending bill.
“Every penny is well-earned and well-spent by taxpayers,” Murkowksi said.
Murkowksi also introduced the “Improving ARCTIC Act” as part of Congress’s annual farm bill appropriations.
The proposed amendment would bolster resources for Alaska and rural communities across the nation for agriculture, housing, food security and forestry.
The ARCTIC Act also signals out greater tribal self-governance elements that provide additional tools for Alaska Native and Indigenous tribes.
“In the 20 years I’ve been in the Senate I’ve never supported the annual farm bill because in years past it has always been a focus on how the federal government subsidizes big, huge agribusinesses,” Murkowki said. “I would look at it and say ‘there is nothing that has any real impact or resonates with Alaskans.”
The last farm bill, she said, included some new items, including micro-grants that provided seed funding for community gardens and small farmers. Alaska used its share via a competitive grant process for applicants.
“It was wildly popular and heavily oversubscribed because the need was so great,” Murkowksi said.
Murkowski said she decided to task her team four years ago to include more projects that benefit Alaska’s agriculture industry and Alaskans in general by better defining “what Arctic Ag means to us.”
“Here in Fairbanks, we’ve got a great example with what University of Alaska Fairbanks and its Cooperative Extension farm does, but we also know its ag program has shrunk over the years,” Murkowksi said.
One example included in the tribal self-governance component includes training for tribes to inspect reindeer per USDA guidelines.
Murkowski said her amendments target improved food distribution above and beyond farmers markets and community supported agriculture subscriptions. Her bill encompasses the seafood and agriculture industry and meat inspection.
“It is something that has gotten Alaskans excited about a lot of different options,” Murkowksi said.
Murkowksi stressed that all of her appropriations requests await final approval as part of the budget process. The NDAA itself must head to a joint conference between the House and Senate to work through differences.