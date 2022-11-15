Attorneys presented their opening statements Monday in the trial of Fairbanks man accused of fatally shooting his half-sister in the head.

Benjamin James Kameroff-Akaran, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of his half-sister, Jasmine Lynn States, on Jan. 30, 2018, at a home in the Aurora subdivision. He also faces three counts of violating conditions of his release for a previous drug misconduct case, according to his court documents.

