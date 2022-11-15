Attorneys presented their opening statements Monday in the trial of Fairbanks man accused of fatally shooting his half-sister in the head.
Benjamin James Kameroff-Akaran, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of his half-sister, Jasmine Lynn States, on Jan. 30, 2018, at a home in the Aurora subdivision. He also faces three counts of violating conditions of his release for a previous drug misconduct case, according to his court documents.
Assistant District Attorney Andrew Baldock gave the state’s opening argument, saying that according to eye-witness Cody White, the defendant shot his sister, fled the scene on foot and ditched the firearm. Baldock detailed events before, during and after the incident. Both Kameroff-Akaran and States had significant amounts of methamphetamine, alcohol and marijuana in their blood when tested.
Attorney Gary Soberay gave his opening statement for the defense, saying Kameroff-Akaran was a young man who panicked after doing a terrible thing but did not intend to kill his half-sister. “Recklessness, carelessness, drugs, alcohol and guns: They don’t mix but that will not make you a murderer. That might make you something else in the eyes of the law, but don’t call it murder,” Soberay said. The evidence presented by the prosecution is fairly accurate, but it will not rise to the level of showing an intentional killing, he said.
Fairbanks police officers testified that distinct shoe impressions had been made in the alleyway between Carr Avenue and Esquire Avenue. Cpl. Doug Welborn testified that the wearer of those shoes had been running east and at one point had stopped in the alley. Detective Ace Adams noticed a distinct diamond pattern on the boots in the alleyway and tracked them along the alleyway crossing Bush Street, Cedar Street and Aurora Drive. Adams testified that he was notified the suspect had been at Advanced Family Dentistry on Danby Street and that he tracked a separate set of shoe prints pacing in the parking lot behind The Cookie Jar and Kendall Subaru.
Douglas Tallon, the father of Kameroff-Akaran’s sister, Giovanna Geggatt, lives on Dogwood Street in the Aurora subdivision. He testified that about a month after the shooting, he found in a closet in his house a pair of boots with a diamond pattern on the bottom and several pieces of clothing that did not belong to him or family members. Officer Adams responded and took the camouflage clothing, including a baseball cap, camouflage pants and a camouflage sweatshirt, into evidence and reviewed them in front of the jury.
The day’s testimony also included video from the home security system of neighbor Cynthia Wells. Her home on Aspen Street backs up to the home on Carr Street where the shooting took place. Her home contains eight exterior cameras, seven of which captured an individual sprinting through the neighborhood between 10:38 a.m. and 10:39 a.m. on Jan. 30.
“I love you all,” Kameroff-Akaran told his family and friends as he left the courtroom. The defendant was red-faced and tearful throughout the trial.
