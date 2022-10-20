Joseph Vance Arabie

Joseph Vance Arabie, far right, gets help with his shirt from defense attorney Isabella Blizard Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Rabinowitz Courthouse where he is on trial for a murder charge in the death of Carlos Zuniga, his stepfather, in 2017. Shown standing next to Blizard is attorney James Corrigan. In the foreground is Arabie's grandmother. 

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

Harvey Derek Arabie took the witness stand at his brother’s trial on Thursday and said he doesn’t know who shot their stepfather, Carlos Zuniga, five years ago.

Joseph Vance Arabie is accused of gunning down Zuniga during a family argument late on the night of May 4, 2017, at an apartment on Bunnell Street. His mother, Tanya Zuniga, implicated him in testimony to a grand jury, but now she says she was drunk and in her bedroom alone when shots were fired.

