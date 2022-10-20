Harvey Derek Arabie took the witness stand at his brother’s trial on Thursday and said he doesn’t know who shot their stepfather, Carlos Zuniga, five years ago.
Joseph Vance Arabie is accused of gunning down Zuniga during a family argument late on the night of May 4, 2017, at an apartment on Bunnell Street. His mother, Tanya Zuniga, implicated him in testimony to a grand jury, but now she says she was drunk and in her bedroom alone when shots were fired.
Derek Arabie said he, too, had been drinking heavily that day and was asleep on the couch in his parents’ third-floor apartment. He awoke from the commotion and focused on trying to save Zuniga’s life, he testified.
“Did you shoot Carlos?” asked Prosecutor Elizabeth Crail.
“Do you remember your brother being there?” Crail asked.
Derek Arabie originally told police that his stepfather was shot by unknown assailants wearing dark clothing and face masks. On Thursday, he didn’t remember saying that.
A woman visiting a neighboring apartment told police that she stepped outside after hearing the gunshots and that a man rushed past her and ran down the stairs, according to testimony by retired Fairbanks Police Detective Scott Adams.
The woman was later shown a photo of Vance Arabie among other photos in a lineup. The woman told police that she did not recognize the man in the photo but that it was the closest likeness of the man who she saw running away from the apartment complex that night, according to testimony by Adams.
When Tanya Zuniga was shown a crime scene photo of the family living room where her husband died, she said she saw both of her son’s backpacks in the photo.
Another photograph of the crime scene that was entered into evidence showed an open dresser drawer in the living room. The drawer contained an empty gun holster, an identification card belonging to Joseph Vance Arabie, who is 34 years old, and some paperwork with Arabie’s name on it.
The weapon used to shoot Zuniga in the chest, shoulder, knee and forearm was never recovered by police. The 47-year-old was supporting his wife of 20 years with a job at Walmart when he died.
Much of the case rests on Tanya Zuniga’s statements to a grand jury that Vance shot his stepfather during a family argument after Carlos insisted that Vance behave more respectfully toward his mother. But when the prosecutor asked Zuniga about her grand jury comments, she said she was distraught and trying to drink herself to death at the time.
“I don’t believe that he could,” the mother said of her son. “I have said a lot of things back and forth. A lot of it was under the influence … I may have blocked it all out because I really don’t remember.”
Later, Crail asked the retired police detective if he saw Tanya Zuniga on the day that she testified to the grand jury. Adams said he sat beside her. Crail asked if he had concerns about Zuniga being intoxicated that day. Adams said he did not.
Defense attorney James Corrigan asked the detective why Tanya and Derek were not suspects in the case.
The family has a violent history, including assault between Tanya and Carlos and between Derek and Carlos, according to court records.
Exlcuding Tanya and Derek as suspects was partly due to their demeanor and how they reacted during interviews, Adams said, plus information from other people at the scene.
“There’s a lot that goes into that,” the retired police detective said.
