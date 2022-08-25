A 23-year-old Fairbanks man who confessed to killing his girlfriend and their dog two years ago walks free after the state dismissed charges this week due to a violation of his Miranda rights.

Sikoya Francis-Fields was accused of strangling 23-year-old Kayla Benjamin to death on May 23, 2020. They shared an apartment off College Road.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.

Tags