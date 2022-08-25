A 23-year-old Fairbanks man who confessed to killing his girlfriend and their dog two years ago walks free after the state dismissed charges this week due to a violation of his Miranda rights.
Sikoya Francis-Fields was accused of strangling 23-year-old Kayla Benjamin to death on May 23, 2020. They shared an apartment off College Road.
Francis-Fields told detectives that he wrapped his arms around Benjamin and squeezed, causing her to collapse and die. He told them he snapped the dog’s neck.
Benjamin died of “asphyxia due to probable compression,” according to an autopsy, which showed that she had petechial hemorrhages around her eyes and heart.
The dog, Oriole, underwent a necropsy, showing suffering from severe malnutrition along with tearing and stretching of ligaments around the neck, according to court records.
Francis-Fields’ incriminating statements to police detectives were thrown out because he was not told his Miranda rights promptly during a two-hour interrogation, according to an order signed by Superior Court Judge Brent Bennett on Aug. 12, 2022. The judge also held that Francis-Fields invoked his right to remain silent by saying that he did not want to talk anymore, but the interrogation inappropriately continued.
“The court finds that this is the type of conduct that the Miranda Court was attempting to protect defendants from,” Bennett wrote.
“If a defendant makes incriminating statements during custodial interrogation when they have not voluntarily waived their rights, those statements are not admissible,” the judge’s order reads.
Francis-Fields made contradictory statements about what happened that night, but police detectives created a timeline based on cellphone records.
Late on Friday night, the couple was home. Francis-Fields, who was drinking, texted his cousin, looking to meet up.
Shortly after midnight, Benjamin logged onto Hulu to watch “Solar Opposites.” Later, a neighbor told police he saw Benjamin in the apartment building’s laundry room and she seemed upset.
Around 3 a.m., Francis-Fields left to meet his cousin, but they missed each other. He texted another cousin. They made plans to meet.
Francis-Fields reportedly spent several hours with the second cousin hanging out outside the Noel Wien Public Library, phone records show. They took a photograph together.
“It appears from text messages and Francis-Fields’ later discussions with police that Francis-Fields and [the woman] also had sexual relations during this time,” according to court records.
About 5:30 a.m., a message from Benjamin’s Facebook account was sent to Francis-Fields and another one later saying the dog was dead. She apparently attempted to call Francis-Fields, who messaged that he was coming home.
About 6:30 a.m., a report was made that a drunk man was chasing a woman at the library. An ambulance was dispatched but left shortly afterward. Police returned and Francis-Fields was trespassed from the library. He walked home and called 911 at 8:22 a.m., initially telling authorities that he found Benjamin lying face down in the bedroom unresponsive. First responders spent about 15 minutes trying to revive the woman but were unsuccessful.
Detectives Avery Thompson and Alana Malloy, who are no longer with the Fairbanks Police Department, bought Francis-Fields some food and brought him to the police station, saying they wanted to question him as a witness. They told him that he was not under arrest and could leave anytime. Francis-Fields waited several hours in the police station lobby, was brought into a windowless room and questioned for about two hours, according to court records.
At some point during the questioning, the interrogation became “custodial,” which is a legal term referring to when a suspect in a crime is taken into police custody. At that point, authorities are legally required to inform the suspect of his or her rights.
About 25 minutes into questioning, detectives pointed out contradictions in Francis-Fields’ story and asked to check his smartphone.
“From there on, it is clear that the detectives had shifted their focus to Francis-Fields as a suspect,” the judge’s order reads. “Instead of Mirandizing Francis-Fields at this point, the detectives chose to keep questioning him in hopes that he would make incriminating statements and continue pushing him towards a confession.”
At one point, Francis-Fields told detectives: “I don’t want to talk about this anymore.”
“Only two minutes after Francis-Fields invoked his right to silence, the detectives returned,” Bennett wrote. “Although they did not specifically state that Francis-Fields was under arrest, they did not let him leave, stated they had more questions for him, and read him his Miranda rights.”
The interrogation reportedly continued.
Bennett found that Francis-Fields was essentially in police custody starting from when they asked for a digital copy of his smartphone.
“It was at this point that the detectives began attempting to obtain a confession from Francis-Fields as a suspect instead of asking him questions intended for a witness and their tone turned largely accusatory,” Bennett’s order reads.
The judge pointed out that Francis-Fields was only 21 years old with no history of being interrogated by police.
“He had been transported to the station by police in the back of a cruiser,” the judge wrote. He lacked sleep and “was likely still affected by the heavy drinking he had done the night before.”
In one of the text messages, Francis-Fields said he had consumed a half a bottle of rum and multiple shots of whiskey.
Bennett wrote that the detectives, by their own statements, considered Francis-Fields a suspect under their custodial control from the time they asked for his smartphone.
On Monday, prosecutor Gustaf Olson filed a motion to dismiss the case.
At a hearing on Tuesday, Bennett said all bail is exonerated, conditions of release terminated and all future court dates vacated.
The district attorneys’ office met with Benjamin’s relatives and informed them of the dismissal, according to court records.