Two men accused of murder and one accused of attempted murder, all of Fairbanks, will be tried this year starting July 6, all in separate trials.
Travis James Reed, 37, Jerad Jasper Zabriskie, 29, and Tayvian Daycell Green, 24, each had a pretrial hearing Tuesday in Fairbanks Superior Court. The unrelated trials are scheduled to be held at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Authorities say Reed stabbed and decapitated his 59-year-old mother during a methamphetamine-induced rage in 2017. He faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of misdemeanor misconduct involving a corpse in connection to the death. Reed was denied bail and has been held at Fairbanks Correctional Center. His anticipated two-week trial is set to begin July 6.
Zabriskie is one of two men allegedly involved in the death of 69-year-old Trisha Pearson. Pearson was found strangled and beaten to death at her home on Yankovich Road in 2019. He faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of solicitation of first-degree murder in connection to the death. Zabriskie was charged in 2019, and bail was set at $10 million dollars due to his extensive criminal history. His trial is set to begin the week of Oct. 19.
Authorities say Green reportedly shot a man in the back of the head from a distance of about 20 feet after an argument ensued at the intersection of South Cushman Street and 15th Avenue in June 2020. Green faces one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault.
He was charged in 2020 and denied bail. His trial is scheduled to begin the week of Oct. 19.
