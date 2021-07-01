Residents of Fairbanks and the area likely noticed a haze of smoke Thursday morning over the region. The smoke is from the approximately 2,000-acre Munson Creek Fire, which is burning about four miles south of Chena Hot Springs. The fire is expected to continue to grow and produce more smoke over the next few days.
After showing little growth over the past week, the Munson Creek Fire became more active Wednesday afternoon due to warm and dry conditions. The fire, which had been smoldering for several days, “started expanding quickly,” fire information officer Cathie Tordoff said. She said that, based on the forecast, they predicted that the expansion would occur.
The fire was pushed by wind northeast up a ridge; Tordoff explained fires can travel quickly under such circumstances. Fire personnel had been estimating the blaze at roughly 300 acres last week, but as of Thursday afternoon believe it is closer to 2,000 acres, Tordoff said. The lightning-caused fire was first reported on June 18.
Fairbanks saw warm temperatures over the past few days, a trend which is expected to continue into the weekend. Hot and dry weather will likely keep the fire active, so Tordoff said to expect “quite a bit more smoke” over the next few days.
Two crews are monitoring the fire but will not attempt to contain the blaze. The Munson Creek Fire is burning in a boreal forest and fire is an essential component of the boreal forest ecosystem. Additionally, allowing the fire to burn reduces future fire danger.
While they will not fight the blaze, firefighters are on hand should they need to steer the fire away from any structures. The fire is not currently a threat and no evacuations have been ordered, but firefighters have a plan in place should the fire become a danger.
Crews are still evaluating the safest and most efficient ways to protect structures, Tordoff said. For example, they may hold the fire at the top of the ridge to prevent the fire from blazing down into the valley where Chena Hot Springs is located.
As of Thursday morning, the Angel Rocks trail is closed until further notice and the trail from Angel Rocks to Chena Hot Springs remains closed.
There is currently a burn suspension in place for Fairbanks, which Tordoff said will continue until conditions become less prime for fires.
“There’s lots of material” to burn, Tordoff said, so the suspension will last until humidity increases.
A burn suspension means that brush burning and the use of burn barrels are prohibited. Small campfires are allowed, as long as they are closely monitored and water is kept nearby. In general, be aware of one’s conditions and surroundings and use caution when engaging in activities that could generate sparks.
Along these lines, Tordoff pointed out that this is a good time to review evacuation levels and prepare for the possibility of evacuations.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.