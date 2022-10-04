April Trickey has some advice for voters: Be prepared.
Know who you’re going to vote for, the Fairbanks North Star Borough clerk said, and do your homework before going to the voting booth, she emphasized.
Trickey is talking about municipal elections, taking place today for seats on the city councils of Fairbanks and North Pole, the Board of Education, the Borough Assembly, and Fairbanks city mayor.
Another piece of advice? Have your ID ready, Trickey said. The most common types are your voter registration card, an Alaska drivers license or state ID card, or a military ID. More than 77,000 borough residents are registered to vote as of Sept. 4, the last day to register.
Municipal elections are conducted using the majority vote method while state and federal elections in Alaska use ranked choice voting. Borough residents can find more information on the election, including your polling place, at www.fnsb.gov/elections. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for registered voters.
City of Fairbanks
In the city of Fairbanks, five candidates are battling for two council seats. Richard Croteau, Sean MacDonald and Sue Sprinkle are competing for Council Seat C, which is being vacated by Valerie Therrien, who is running for mayor. The race for City Council Seat D is between incumbent Aaron Gibson and newcomer Crystal Tidwell.
Therrien, an attorney whose term as councilmember is up this month, is running against real estate agent, radio show host and former councilmember David Pruhs for Fairbanks city mayor. One of the two will succeed Mayor Jim Matherly, who is termed out and running for state senator.
City residents will also weigh on on two propositions. Proposition A asks voters to restore the city’s tax cap to its original 1989 language and remove a fixed property tax rate cap of 4.9 mills. Proposition B asks voters to raise the residential property tax exemption from $20,000 to $50,000, which will match the borough’s exemption rate.
The two city propositions are intertwined. Voters would need to approve Proposition A in order for Proposition B to successfully pass.
City of North Pole
In North Pole, Jeffrey Jacobson and Chandra Clack are each running unopposed for two city council seats.
Borough Assembly
In the borough, five candidates are running for three seats.
In the race for Assembly Seat B is Kuba Grzeda and Brett Rotermund, with the winner replacing Frank Tomaszewki, who’s running for state house as his term on the assembly is up this month. Liz Reeves-Ramos and Barbara Haney are running for Assembly Seat I and will replace Matthew Cooper, whose term expires this month.
Incumbent Mindy O’Neall is running unopposed for Assembly Seat C.
As well, two borough propositions are on the ballot. Voters will be asked whether to reenact the tax cap (Proposition 1) and to consider the makeup and composition of the assembly (Proposition 2).
A “yes” vote on Proposition 1 reenacts the tax cap, which limits the maximum allowable tax revenues for the borough. If passed, it may not be modified or changed within two years. A “no” vote defeats the measure, meaning the Borough Assembly can modify tax revenues.
Currently, Borough Assembly members are elected at-large. Proposition 2 asks if the assembly shall continue to be elected at-large or change to a district method, meaning nine separate community areas or districts (one for each assembly seat) would be created, with each assembly member coming from a distinct district.
A “yes” vote on Proposition 2 keeps the assembly at-large. A “no” vote eliminates the at-large status and creates representation by district.
Board of Education
In the race for school board, four candidates are competing for two seats.
School board Seat C will go to Les Nichols or Brandy Harty, replacing Matthew Sampson as Sampson’s term is up. Nichols is a businessman and former teacher, principal and dean. Harty is a teacher and mother of two children in the district.
Jennifer Luke, in school board Seat D, will be replaced by Melissa Burnett or Kaneisha Radgosky. Burnett is program director over 10 radio stations, a mom of three, and active in various sports organizations. Radgosky is a nurse at Tanana Valley Clinic and Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, a military spouse and mom to a child in the school district.
About today’s election, Harty said she’s “feeling really excited and hopeful,” and Rodgosky said she’s feeling nervous. Burnett said she’ll be watching the polls on her phone at her child’s hockey practice tonight.
Both Harty and Grzeda emphasized whether they win or lose, their goal is to get people to get out and vote.