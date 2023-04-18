Troopers logo

Alaska State Troopers reported multiple break-ins at several North Pole firearms stores on Friday.

According to a trooper dispatch, a security alarm alerted troopers to a break-in at a store near Badger Road at 2:25 a.m. Friday. Troopers found that the front window of the store was broken. Security footage showed a man in a black jacket and blue beans wearing a red mask breaking the front window with a hammer.