Alaska State Troopers reported multiple break-ins at several North Pole firearms stores on Friday.
According to a trooper dispatch, a security alarm alerted troopers to a break-in at a store near Badger Road at 2:25 a.m. Friday. Troopers found that the front window of the store was broken. Security footage showed a man in a black jacket and blue beans wearing a red mask breaking the front window with a hammer.
Video footage at 2:38 a.m. near St. Nicholas Drive showed a man break the windows of a firearms store and take several guns and ammunition. The man appeared to drive a late 1990s Subaru Impreza Outback station wagon. As of Friday morning, seven pistols and an unknown quantity of ammunition were stolen.
Anyone with information about the crimes can call the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at 907-451-5100. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app or securely online at dps.alaska.gov/tips. You can also text the keyword AKTips to 847411 followed by your anonymous tip.